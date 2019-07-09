Steal Alert: East Dane has the Allen Edmonds Bond Street for $223

UPDATE: And a few hours after post time, these are just about sold out.

Simple, clean, classic, but with a slightly elongated shape for a more contemporary look. That’s the Bond Street. Now, I think everyone loves the Park Avenue and Strand. But the last those shoes are built on can look slightly stumpy, to some eyes, from some angles. The Bond Street is the attempt by Allen Edmonds to “fix” that.

First quality. Updated shape and timeless cap toe. Ships & returns for free.

Built on the new 64 last, which is a slightly longer and a touch more roomy through the toe box than the classic 65 (Park Ave., Strand) these are the shoes that you’ve seen Baker Mayfield wearing in the more recent Allen Edmonds marketing. Your preferences towards Mr. Mayfield aside, they seem to be quite the handsome shoe. And now with the extra 25% off sale items code, they’re almost half off the usual $425 asking price.

Available in either black or the “textured” (saffiano like?) brown. Which I’m surprised to say I think looks pretty good, being that it’s an otherwise pretty plain and straightforward shoe. Still made in Port Washington Wisconsin. Still Goodyear Welted.

Ships fast and free because East Dane is an Amazon fulfilled situation. If you’re a Prime Member? They should get to you in two days. Returns are free too if they’re back within 15 days.

More East Dane sale stuff can be found here. Anything tagged with that EXTRA19 in red label should get the additional 25% off. Code expires tomorrow, 7/10/19.

That’s all. Carry on.