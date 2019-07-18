Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Eve, Mega Clearance across brands, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Our preview can be found here. More picks coming tomorrow. Almost Nordy Anniversary Day. As a reminder, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is unlike other sales. This isn’t old stock they can’t get rid of. This is mostly BRAND NEW stuff (all season as well as autumn specific) that’s just into Nordstrom. They heavily mark it down, and the free shipping / free returns policy still applies. One of the best (maybe THE best?) sales of the year. Head back our way very early tomorrow for a full rundown.

All of Spier’s suits are on sale. All of ’em. Not just the three quick picks above. It’s kinda the end of the season (and thus, why they’re starting to make room in their warehouse) so a lot of sizes are sold out for some of their suits, but not all. Still plenty available.

Here’s an accurate reenactment of how I reacted to seeing those Made in the USA beauties come across my radar:

Because… look at them. Horween leather (even a CXL #8 option!), made in the USA, all the right details… Have mercy. Estimated ship date is September. Just in time for back to school.

These have quietly showed up on the Jomers site, and knowing Jomers, stuff sells out super quick when they send out notice to their customer base. Also, word is the last run of these sold out the same day they went live, so, if you’re looking to jump on the big-print short sleeve shirt train, now’s not a bad time. “Premium lightweight cotton sourced from Italy.” Made in India.

BR’s sale section is stacked right now. Yet, I think a lot of us are patiently waiting for the next extra 30% or 40% off code to roll along. Because that’s what BR has trained us to do overtime, no?

Another sale section overflowing with end of season clearance. Heads up for final sale items though. No returns on that stuff.

Also worth a mention: