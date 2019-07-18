Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Eve, Mega Clearance across brands, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Begins Tomorrow, Fri. 7/18
- Allen Edmonds Strand – $259.90 ($395)
- 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool Sport Coat – $199.90 ($299)
- Good Man Brand Made in Italy Edge Sneaker – $131.90 ($198)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Dress Shirt – $35.90 ($49.50)
- Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip – $259.90 ($395)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker – $89.90 ($150)
- Allen Edmonds Nomad Chelsea Boot – $229.90 ($345)
- Herschel Canvas Duffle Bag – $59.90 ($90)
- Good Man Brand Legend Lo Sneaker – $139.90 ($198)
Our preview can be found here. More picks coming tomorrow. Almost Nordy Anniversary Day. As a reminder, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is unlike other sales. This isn’t old stock they can’t get rid of. This is mostly BRAND NEW stuff (all season as well as autumn specific) that’s just into Nordstrom. They heavily mark it down, and the free shipping / free returns policy still applies. One of the best (maybe THE best?) sales of the year. Head back our way very early tomorrow for a full rundown.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off All Suits w/ SUITS20
- Super 120s Wool Blue Check Suit – $318.40 ($398)
- Super 130s Gray Hopsack Suit – $342.40 ($428)
- Midnight Navy 84% Australian Merino Wool, 16% Mohair Tuxedo – $342.40 ($428)
All of Spier’s suits are on sale. All of ’em. Not just the three quick picks above. It’s kinda the end of the season (and thus, why they’re starting to make room in their warehouse) so a lot of sizes are sold out for some of their suits, but not all. Still plenty available.
Gustin: New Deluxe Briefcases Pre-order – $349
Here’s an accurate reenactment of how I reacted to seeing those Made in the USA beauties come across my radar:
Because… look at them. Horween leather (even a CXL #8 option!), made in the USA, all the right details… Have mercy. Estimated ship date is September. Just in time for back to school.
JOMERS: Early Access to new Italian Fabric Short Sleeve Shirts – $32
These have quietly showed up on the Jomers site, and knowing Jomers, stuff sells out super quick when they send out notice to their customer base. Also, word is the last run of these sold out the same day they went live, so, if you’re looking to jump on the big-print short sleeve shirt train, now’s not a bad time. “Premium lightweight cotton sourced from Italy.” Made in India.
Banana Republic: Up to 75% off “Last Call Sale”
- Vegan Suede Jacket – $82.99 ($149)
- Slim Stretch Knit Blazer – $155.99 ($249)
- Heritage Slim Linen Suit Jacket – $159.97 FINAL ($298)
- Supima Cotton Button-Shoulder Sweater – $60.97 FINAL ($98.50)
- Stretch-Web Buckle Belt in Navy, Black, or Mountain Red – $12.99 ($54.50)
- 9″ Slim Core Temp Short in Misty Green – $26.99 ($59.50)
- Nyle Italian Lace-Up Oxford – $89.99 ($158)
- Arley Suede Work Boot – $98.99 ($178) review here
BR’s sale section is stacked right now. Yet, I think a lot of us are patiently waiting for the next extra 30% or 40% off code to roll along. Because that’s what BR has trained us to do overtime, no?
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ WHOA
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in cotton-linen – $67.49 ($168)
- Wallace & Barnes Chore jacket in duck canvas – $62.49 ($148)
- Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater in thin stripe – $49.49 ($128)
- Made in Italy Suede MacAlister boot with moccasin toe – $49.99 ($185)
Another sale section overflowing with end of season clearance. Heads up for final sale items though. No returns on that stuff.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale styles
- UNIQLO: Their summer clearance event is underway.
- Huckberry: 15% off all Taylor Stitch.
- TheTieBar: 50% off select ties, pocket squares, and more.