Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

That is a LOT of suit for $359. Italian wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. All season weight. Half-canvas. Timeless lapels. And it ships AND returns for free. Really nice to see Suitsupply offering a bit of variety at this new, lower, $359 price point. I’m a big fan of subtle check/quiet glen plaid suits like this. Having a bit of visual interest, like a pattern such as this, makes them super easy to dress up or down.

The iconic clean white of Apple’s products is instantly recognizable. But it’s also easy to confuse whose airpods are whose… as evidenced by my uncanny “ability” to put Mrs. Dappered’s airpods in my ears and then not understand why they won’t connect to my phone. I tried to write a “J” on my case with a sharpie, but the ink keeps rubbing off on my fingers. And then ending up on my shirt. Or face. This case is the solution. An expensive solution, but hot damn does it look good! Looks much better just laying around than the basic white plastic case. Balking at the cost? You could always get the cheaper version from Amazon.

Yes, you’re reading this right. Socks are in the Most Wanted. And for good reason. These are made in the USA by Wigwam, and on clearance at Allen Edmonds. They were just an extra 20% off over the weekend, which dropped them down to twelve bucks. Fingers crossed for another run of extra 20% off AE clearance. NOW… onto why these are so good. Most “fun” socks are made out of crappy cotton blends. And that’s not great for your feet. Cotton soaks up sweat and holds onto it, making your feet uncomfortable at best, and blister prone at worst. These are made from a wicking, cooling, crisp merino blend. They’re also made in the USA, which is a nice bonus.

Almost back in stock. Five different colors, dependable Seiko (SII) NH35A automatic movement, a wearable by just about everyone 40.5mm with 22mm lugs, and they’re assembled in Los Angeles.

Decor that also acts as a reminder about perspective. The next time you’re totally wrapped up in some “problem” (like maybe getting into an argument with someone online over something stupid like the nuances of style and/or fit), take a look at these blocks. They’re gonna be around long after you’re dead and your carbon slop has returned to the earth. Each block is made of the element declared by the stamped periodic qualities.. Nifty. A great way to keep in mind that we’re all basically stardust.

Their basic chinos, to date, only come in their Aiden Slim fit. Which is a tight squeeze for many of us on team leg day. There are athletic tapered core temp options with an elastic waist, and another with cargo pockets. But… how about an athletic tapered fit in just the regular ol’ core temp chino? Please? Pretty please?

