Italian Made Chukkas, Nordy Anniversary Sneak Peek, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

I honestly can’t remember the last time Astorflex got a sale like this. They’ve gone on sale before, but basically Huckberry’s entire stock? Terrific. Just in time for the return of our Chinos/Chukkas/Polo series too. Now these are casual. The natural latex sole (which is super springy, athletic shoe comfort-like) guarantees that. But man, they are something. Made in Italy from high quality materials, and they look and feel it.

Plenty of new styles added to the clearance section as well. Just watch out for final sale stuff, since that stuff can’t be returned. Plenty of lightweight summer staples though.

That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But… seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s DROP. Ship date is early August.

Been a while since Bonobos ran a sale quite this big. They used to run 20% off as their standard everygreen code, but that has since been retired in favor of a 15% off evergreen offer. So 30%? That’s good. Quite good. Sale launches tomorrow, 7/12, and we’ll have a full round up and picks. Hard not to pick up one of their awesome Unconstructed Italian Wool (or, wool blend) blazers at this price. Fantastic fabric, airy, and the solid options are 100% Italian wool and perfect year round.

Starts Friday at July 12 at 12:30pm BUT, you have to be a cardmember. It goes live for the rest of us next Friday, the 19th. We’ll have full picks when it goes live, and we’ll be offering some sneak peeks (as shown above) as we get closer. As a reminder, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is unlike other sales. This isn’t old stock they can’t get rid of. This is mostly BRAND NEW stuff (all season and autumn specific) that’s just into Nordstrom. They heavily mark it down, and the free shipping / free returns policy still applies. One of the better sales of the year. Maybe the best?

Also worth a mention: