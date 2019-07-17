In Review: The Made in Italy Huckberry Vintage Runner

Editor’s Note: These have been kicking around in clearance with all sizes available for a while now, and then… poof… sizes are down to just a few left at post time. Fingers crossed they do another run. If nothing else, this’ll be a nice look into what you get for the money in terms of Huckberry’s Italian made, exclusive, in-house casual shoes. (These reviewed runners as well as these trainers too?)

Background

Retro is all the rage and the decade spanning the early ‘80s to early ‘90s is especially hot right now. From fashion to video games to blockbuster movies, everything from that period in time seems to be getting a modern refresh. With the huge popularity of shows like Stranger Things and This Is Us, we’re seeing a large influx of retro styled clothing hitting the shelves and that wave of nostalgia is hitting home for some of us very hard. As a shoe nerd, I’m really digging the fresh batch of vintage minimalist sneakers, especially these from Huckberry.

Details:

Brand: Huckberry

Style: Sneaker

Construction: Bonwelted (glued)

Upper: Nylon, suede, and leather

Lining: Cotton “Terrycloth” and pig leather

Sole: Black Rubber “Trail” Sole

Details: Foam-backed leather insole, khaki laces, and a contrast heel

Origin: Made in Italy

Price: $185 USD ($92.98 on sale)

Ordering, Delivery, and Packaging:

This pair of Vintage Runners in Khaki was ordered on a Saturday and were delivered the next Saturday. The shoes arrived in a plain brown cardboard box with minimal stuffing and no extras of any kind. Very retro.

“Back in MY day, there were no unboxing videos on the FaceTube! We got a box, and we felt lucky we got the box!”

First Impressions:

First things first, these are not actual running shoes. They’re too heavy and not supportive enough for those who actually enjoying running or jogging. These are fashion sneakers but surprisingly good ones at that.

Nice materials used. Leather, terrycloth, nylon, etc.

Style wise, they fit the retro sneaker aesthetic similarly to New Balance, Nike, Adidas, and Veja. Initially I thought that this khaki color would be hard to wear, but I’ve been easily pairing them with various earthy toned tees, polos, and short-sleeved button-down collar vacation shirts and olive and navy lightweight shorts.

Comfortable with socks or sockless. Insole is just fine. Not the best, not the worst.

The suede, leather, and nylon uppers are well constructed. The interior is mostly lined with plush cotton Terrycloth, which was surprising given that Huckberry’s website says it’s all leather. There is a thin leather strip running around the opening, too.

Good traction. Good looks. Good comfort.

Comfort is entirely subjective, but if you’re a “no socks in the Summer” kind of person, I’m happy to report that the Terrycloth lining is VERY comfortable on bare feet. The removable leather lined foam insole is okay – not as comfortable as Superfeet or Nike’s “Lunarlon” insoles – but they’re fine enough and get the job done without any complaints. The dense foam midsole and grippy rubber outsole give you plenty of cushioning and traction whether you’re running errands or standing in line for Space Mountain.

Fit and Sizing:

With the Huckberry Vintage Runners, you’ll want to choose a size closer to your Nike or Adidas size. For me, a 44 EU felt very similar to my Adidas Iniki Runners in 11 US. For sizing reference, I am a 10.5 D/E on a Brannock device and usually take a 10D in most dress shoes, including Alden’s Barrie last. I take a 10.5E in Allen Edmonds 65 last, as that last runs narrow and I have slightly high arches. I take an 11 in Adidas and Nike.

Sized in EU sizes. Take your normal athletic shoe size.

I normally take an 11 in sneakers, so 44 worked for me.

A Few Words on Quality:

Aside from one small missed stitch along the inner leather lining, both shoes were assembled very well. I failed to notice any other issues that would be a cause for concern fresh out of the box. I’m not a synthetic materials expert by any means, but I feel that the nylon panels should clean up pretty well and should last for years to come.

Nylon panels on the sides which run through the tops of the toes. True retro style.

Final Thoughts:

While they may not bring you as much joy as your old Lite Brite or Easy Bake Oven, these Vintage Runners from Huckberry are very comfortable for daily casual usage, are assembled well, and are definitely worth checking out, especially while they’re on sale.

About the Author: Adam Terry is Dappered’s resident shoe expert. He’s a thirtysomething Technical Trainer in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, and raw denim. He’s also a new dad!