Bonobos 35% off, no exclusions, until 6pm ET (maybe more?)

UPDATE: 30 min after the 6pm ET deadline and SUPERFIT is still working for me. Because of course it is. Who knows when they’ll turn that code off tonight. So, have at it my dudes.

UPDATE II: And now later on in the evening, it’s off. But FITSALE runs through tonight for 30% off. So, last chance there.

I step away from the interwebz for like, an hour to go get a haircut, and this is what happens. Moral of this story: I am the Samson of style blogging. Never get a haircut. Ever.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT THIS WEEK. And the Nordstrom Sale hasn’t even gone live to the general public yet. Just cardmembers. General public for that starts Friday. Are mid-year financial reports due or something? Why is everyone going nuts in retail now?

35% off until 6pm ET at Bonobos. No exclusions. Code now is SUPERFIT. If you miss this, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I got a haircut. But once that deadline is up, the code FITSALE should go back to being 30% off. Which is still, very, very good for Bonobos. Prices have been updated below. Big thanks to Jason, Manmeet, Brandon, Simon, and the rest who sent in tips!

I know that Bonobos was founded as a pants company, and their chinos and how they fit are their “thing.” But to me? These unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing they make. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things. Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you. The Bee’s Knees and then some.

A competitor to the core temp from BR? I prefer the core temp, but I can see some guys who love the Bonobos fit preferring these. 62% Cotton, 24% Polyester, 12% Rayon, and 2% Spandex. These don’t feel like a tech chino. At all. Which is interesting considering the blend. Lightweight for sure. Tech? Not so much. Shown above is a size 34×30, athletic fit, Tahoe blue, on 5’10” / 200lbs. Twelve colors to pick from.

Here’s why these almost certainly fused, 60% Wool, 40% Polyester suits are getting a mention. The fit. The Bonobos fit is tough to replicate. A lot of guys with either super slim OR super thick legs swear by it (and yes, even those of you somewhere in between). And $400, I’d say just get a Spier and Mackay. But here? At $280? I think that qualifies as a deal. Plus, these are sold as suit separates. So you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone, and the pants come pre-hemmed. Perhaps you could even skip the tailor. 3 1/4″ lapels here. Side vents in the rear. They do say the jackets are slightly shorter. Fingers crossed they’re not chopped.

What’s the difference between these and the unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats? The lining. They’re either fully lined or butterfly lined in the back with a full lining up front. Still, terrific sportcoats and good for those who prefer a bit more structure (but still far from the hard shouldered stuff your Uncle Bill wore in the 80s). Just about all Italian wool with a bit of stretch thrown in, and some strategically placed interior pockets for quick access to travel documents.

I’d say these are the originals that built the Bonobos empire, but they aren’t. Bonobos has phased out their original, all cotton chinos, in favor of their stretch versions. Still though, these are the new flagship. And Bonobos was built on pants, and for good reason. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

For those that want a little pattern in their sportcoats, but still want the super unconstructed nature of what Bonobos offers with this model. Some are 99% wool / 1% spandex, some are wool / linen blends. Just depends on which pattern you’re after.

A Bonobos tech pant that doesn’t start north of $150? Be still. My heart. All poly/nylon blend here. So don’t be shocked if they “swish swish” when you walk.

A late arrival to the Bonobos stock shelves this year. Or at least that’s what it felt like when they finally showed up. But they’re back! Cool, crisp, oxford cloth cut and sewn into chinos with that Bonobos fit.

A summerized version of their highly popular unconstructed blazers. I can see these easily being worn in cooler weather though. Also shown at the very top of the post.

One of those items that you balk at the full asking retail price, but then they go on sale (like now) and even though they’re still more than what you’re used to paying for, you give it a shot because of the free shipping and free returns. And it shows up and you like it. Maybe. There does appear to be some old cotton/linen henleys bouncing around in their sale section. Limited sizes there, but with the code those drop to $54.60.

All hail the swazer! Or swacket. Or… you get the idea. This is the Bonobos take on the knit jacket/blazer thingy. All Italian fabrics here. Some are already on sale, and thus, you can double dip on savings with the discount code. Price depends on which color/pattern you decide on.

Linen trousers can be tough to anchor firmly in the “Dressy” department. But these are. And I’m guessing it’s because of the blend: 55% Linen, 30% Polyester, 13% Viscose, 2% Spandex. Guessing that’s to help keep them from looking a little less wrinkled as the day goes on? Should keep you cool and summery though. Want more summer appropriate trousers? Head here for our list of styles/types of pants that should keep you cool, even though now it’s heating up.

That pattern. Awesome. Super airy Italian wool that, unlike their solid jetsetter blazers, is just butterfly lined in the back. Perfect for spring and summer, but that cool-blue with windowpane shade would look dynamite with jeans when it cools off too. Eye catching, but the simplicity and crisp squares keep it from getting loud.

One of the original, best selling pants from Bonobos. 98% cotton and 2% elastane.

Here’s a reminder to take a stroll through the sale section. Because you might stumble across something like this. Made from Jetsetter wool (97% wool / 3% stretch) in an eye catching but not obnoxious pattern. It’s lined in Bemberg, has double vents in the rear, and is made for year-round wear. Now almost half off. I THINK it’s final sale though? So, tread carefully.

Stretch wools for the office crowd. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Some even on sale already, so you can still apply that 30% off for additional savings.

The 35% off code SUPERFIT expires at 6pm ET on 7/16, and then I think it’s back to 30% off everything w/ code FITSALE through the rest of the day. Works on full price as well as sale stuff.