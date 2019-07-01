Best of Threads: Best Beach Hats, Slippery Soles, And Hair Removal Methods

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Who doesn’t want to take their style in a new direction when on holidays? User Pesape came to the forums looking for suggestions concerning hat recommendations for his upcoming trip to Mexico. A fedora was a popular suggestion with idvsego, armedferret, and DocDave chiming in with their support. Shade suggested going with a baseball hat, which started a side discussion about whether or not a baseball hat makes you look like an American. LesserBlackDog then made the recommendation of trying hats on in-person to which idvsego agreed. Lastly, JohnR suggested keeping it simple and going with a Kangol Bucket style hat.

Recognizing that different users live in different geographical and climate locations, Arête decided to find out how climate effects people’s style, especially with his upcoming move to Texas. Loafer28 indicated he dresses for the climate, and made a couple of suggestions on what to wear in the Texas heat. The need to expand upon hot weather clothes and not worry so much about cold weather clothes was made by ModifiedMind, while julius12 shared his dislike of hot climates because of how it limited his style options. Hebrew Barrister said you just need to adjust to the climate and robottawa said he’s grown accustomed to changing his wardrobe through the seasons. The thread then diversified in to a talk about cowboy boots with Mark4 saying Cowboy boots can work in many states outside of Texas.

Ah, the joys of unwanted hair. Creature wanted to know what forum users are doing regarding hair removal. LesserBlackDog shared his experiences, as did JBarwick. DunkanWS advised waxing only if Creature was 100% certain he could handle it, although C.Dubs claimed waxing wasn’t for him. hockeysc23 shared family tales of hair growing in thicker after laser hair removal and Shade made the recommendation for a personal grooming device, although claims of the effectiveness of the device differs between LesserBlackDog and ScottD.

ChrisCashhh is buying his first pair of dress shoes, but had concerns about the leather soles being slippery. The consensus from the replies is that once the soles are scuffed up they will gain some traction although both Shade and Galcobar suggested having a cobbler glue a thin piece of rubber on the soles to help with traction. A short discussion ensued pertaining to the reason for having leather soles if the shoes are so slippery, with Arête, evenparker, and Evenflow explaining why they prefer leather soled shoes. ianr then offered the tip of sanding the first half of smooth leather soles to eliminate the break in period.

Many thanks to contributor Dave I. for assembling this month's Best of Threads.