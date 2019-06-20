USA Made Briefcases, J. Crew’s big extra 40% off End of Season Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ BIG
- Made in the UK Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket – $198.59 ($390)
- Oar Stripe Leather Tote Bag – $71.99 ($298)
- Diagonal-Stitch Rope Cotton Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $65.39 ($140)
- Goodyear Welted Italian Leather Oar Stripe Cap-Toe Oxfords – $106.79 ($298)
- Ludlow Slim-Fit Stretch Two-Ply Easy-Care Cotton Dress Shirt in Mini Windowpane – $29.99 ($69.50)
- Adidas Suede Campus 80 Sneakers in Burgundy – $33.60 ($80)
- Chore Jacket in Duck Canvas – $74.99 ($138)
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Coffee Bean Print – $17.39 ($59.50)
- Oar Stripe Penny Loafers in Italian Suede – $107.99 ($248)
One of the better sales in recent memory from J. Crew. A big end of season event (Summer technically starts tomorrow BTW, but, that’s the retail calendar for you). Now, not EVERYTHING in the sale section is an extra 40% off, so, scan carefully. More info on those goodyear welted cap toes can be found here.
Allen Edmonds: Further Reductions/Additions to Clearance
- Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Field Brief – $297 ($650)
- Outpost Olive Twill Boston Duffle Bag by Korchmar – $297 ($650)
- Outpost Olive Twill Tote by Korchmar – $157 ($350)
- Outpost Black Nylon Duffle Bag by Korchmar – $297 ($650)
No code additional 20% off right now, but the new additions to clearance include those made in the USA Korchmar bags. Which, some of us have had our eyes on. Was $390 during the Father’s Day event. Now under three bills.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Styles
- Silk-Linen Crew-Neck Sweater – $27.99 ($69.50) multiple colors
- Silk Linen Stripe Sweater – $31.99 ($79.50)
- Slim Luxury-Touch Polo – $13.49 – $17.99 ($49.50)
- Slim Luxury-Touch Printed Polo – $18.99 ($49.50)
- Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt – $11.99 ($79.50)
- Arley Suede Work Boot in Sand – $57.99 ($178)
- Kenley Suede Crepe-Sole Chelsea Boot – $75.48 FINAL ($178)
- Slim Utility Blazer – $71.49 ($159)
More end of season clearance. And the extra 50% off (most everything, not everything) is a nice fat bonus. Size shown on that slim luxe touch polo above is a large on 5’10” / 200lbs. A few final sale items here and there, but nothing wild.
Woodlore: 30% off, almost no exclusions
Who needs shoe trees? Only exclusions are garden and furniture. Everything else should be fair game for 30% off from this Allen Edmonds owned company. If you’ve ever had a pair of crappy shoe trees with terrible “action” on the springs/slider, then you know how frustrating that can be. Woodlore knows what they’re doing. Shoe trees now down to $13.30 per if you buy the two pack.
Ledbury: Up to 40% off Select Items Summer Sale
- The Light Blue Duval Stripe Dress Shirt – $89 ($145)
- The Slim Fit Midnight Bennavile Sportcoat – $439 ($625)
- The Pink Fairlake Check Dress Shirt – $89 ($145)
- The Blue McAdam Gingham Dress Shirt – $89 ($145)
Not a ton going on here, but if you love Ledbury? Then you know that any sort of discount is greatly appreciated. They make amazingly high quality, super versatile stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on what you’re after.
Also worth a mention:
- Bloomingdale’s: Extra 25% off select sale & clearance w/ EXTRA25. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
- DROP: They’ve got Swiss made, Glycine “combat” automatics up for $280. Final sale of course and they don’t ship until July. Now, if you want one on a nylon strap, you can get one at Costco for a bit more ($299.99) but it’s not final sale and you don’t have to wait for a pre-order to fulfill. Big thanks to Aaron K. for the tip!
- Huckberry: Their Camp Shop is 25% off at checkout, no code needed.