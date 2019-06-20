USA Made Briefcases, J. Crew’s big extra 40% off End of Season Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

One of the better sales in recent memory from J. Crew. A big end of season event (Summer technically starts tomorrow BTW, but, that’s the retail calendar for you). Now, not EVERYTHING in the sale section is an extra 40% off, so, scan carefully. More info on those goodyear welted cap toes can be found here.

No code additional 20% off right now, but the new additions to clearance include those made in the USA Korchmar bags. Which, some of us have had our eyes on. Was $390 during the Father’s Day event. Now under three bills.

More end of season clearance. And the extra 50% off (most everything, not everything) is a nice fat bonus. Size shown on that slim luxe touch polo above is a large on 5’10” / 200lbs. A few final sale items here and there, but nothing wild.

Who needs shoe trees? Only exclusions are garden and furniture. Everything else should be fair game for 30% off from this Allen Edmonds owned company. If you’ve ever had a pair of crappy shoe trees with terrible “action” on the springs/slider, then you know how frustrating that can be. Woodlore knows what they’re doing. Shoe trees now down to $13.30 per if you buy the two pack.

Not a ton going on here, but if you love Ledbury? Then you know that any sort of discount is greatly appreciated. They make amazingly high quality, super versatile stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on what you’re after.

Also worth a mention: