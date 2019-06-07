The Weekend Reset: Good Omens and the Great Reginald Dwight.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Delightful. Yes. I’m going with that particular adjective. It is a good proper British adjective and this is a very British production. As it should be. Good Omens is considered a classic of the fantasy genre, a high-profile collaboration between English writers Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Why yes, this is my second Neil Gaiman recommendation this year (see American Gods). As end-of-the-world Apocalypse viewing goes, this is a hoot. The casting is terrific. Michael Sheen and David Tennant are so much fun to watch here. Credit to Gaiman who, by scripting the series was able to bring the particular charm of the novel to the screen. Do I have a few quibbles? Yes. I keep using old-times adjectives. And some of the F/X are noticeably unfortunate. But none of that gets in the way of the fun. HEADS UP: I wrote this review for Good Omens early last Saturday morning just after bingeing it. Imagine my absolute horror to find that one of my go-to sites used “delightful” in a post about the show on Monday. I stand by my adjective. Even if it is lame. Apparently this is a hill I am willing to die on.

Before I offend a whole lot of people let me state right up front: I realize this is not a real shrimp boil. This is not meant to suggest otherwise. However, not all of us have the ability to pull off a legitimate boil with our schedules (and grocery store options). This takes the concept of the boil and gives us a chance at having a little something special on a weeknight. Aside from using a pot to par-boil the potatoes and corn, the meal comes together on a sheet pan and is about as easy as it gets. The results are super tasty. Don’t forget your favorite hot sauce.

WATCH: A genuine musical spectacle that sweeps and soars.

I’m not going to say much about this. You are either in the “Elton John biopic camp” or you aren’t. But damn this is good. This is not a whitewash telling of Elton’s career. This is more of the warts-an-all variety and it is better because of it. Credit to Taron Egerton for taking on a role that seems larger than life. The guy can sing. And does so throughout the movie. The 70’s were often bleak and dangerous, but Elton gave everyone distractions of the highest order.

With Rocketman in theaters now, I found myself revisiting some of the music which made up the soundtrack to my youth. Don’t even start in on that math. I beg you. And yes, I know, not all of these songs are an Elton + Bernie gem. Heck, one of them is a WHO song. Still, all good and off the otherwise beaten path of hits collections. This list is heavy on the grand and sweetly epic productions that grab your attention and don’t let go. Except for the disco songs. Or the Philly R&B sessions, or the pristine prog rock. Like I said, all good.

Just so we are clear, there are many reasons for someone to consider volunteering their time. The link above provides a few, and this one does as well. I understand that many of us are pressed for time as it is. But I would argue that by prioritizing a few hours every so often will put you in a better headspace than simply zoning out in front of any kind of screen. I use the example of being a volunteer dog walker because this is something that I find really sweet. The opportunities are endless as the things you are interested in. A quick search of local non-profits will also give you some ideas to consider.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. And this sh*t tops the list. Consider this a palate cleanser. You’re welcome