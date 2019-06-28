The Weekend Reset: Expelliarmus on-the-go, the Original True Crime book, and how to spot BS.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

It’s like Pokemon Go except with wands. “Er, what’s that? Oh. Got It.” No wand required.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prince – “Originals.” This is a remarkable kind of greatest hits collection. For any other artist, it would be quite the achievement. But for Prince, it’s further evidence of his genius, hits he wrote for artists like The Time, The Bangles, Sheila E and, uh, checks list, Kenny Rogers. I have mixed feelings about this, the latest release from the Prince estate. On the one hand, if Prince had wanted these released, he probably would have done so. On the other hand, there is so much history here. What a revelation this is. Even in the case of the most famous of these hits, you are essentially hearing them for the first time.

It’s in the course name. And this is your introduction. With more to find here. Summer school is in session. It never hurts to brush up on one’s critical thinking skills.

Truman Capote remains one of the most fascinating figures of 20th century literature. He would become close friends with the likes of Harper Lee, Carson McCullers and other literary figures. In Cold Blood, his 1965 non-fiction account of a series of killings in Kansas would become his most important work. It also laid the foundation for an entire genre of storytelling which would become popular with all kinds of readers. This book has everything. It is gruesome in parts. But it is also completely engaging. Buy it. Read it. Share it.

Since most of my cooking is done outside on the grill this time of the year, I am always looking for something different to shake up my routine. Grilled carrots are now that thing. You will not find an easier recipe than this. Just make more than you think you want. Because these will become your very favorite thing. Seriously. Make bunches.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time.