The Dappered Space: 10 Styled Outdoor Living Picks

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales. (top photo credit)

We made it. Well, at least up in our corner of the country things have started to dry out and warm up. And after a long winter and wet spring, it feels like a gift to be able to have drinks on the patio, or dine al fresca. And something that can make that even more enjoyable is creating a styled outdoor living space. Sure you can set up a bunch of camping chairs and card tables for an outdoor soiree, but an intentional outdoor living space can invoke a sense of wonder for your guests. Let’s take a look at a few good options to create a cool look.

On a delightfully warm (delightful is the key word here) evening, nothing can beat drinks and dinner on the patio. Especially with friends. The mix of wood and metal in this dining set is on trend and a nice departure from the typical plastic wicker look of most outdoor furniture. Make the chairs a little more comfortable for your guests by adding some cushions. Those can get expensive fast, so your most affordable option would be to go with something like this. Currently sold by Great Deal Furniture through Amazon.

If you’re into a subdued look, this rug should work for you. Colors are neutral, but the design adds a cool graphic element. If you’re not into subdued, and love colors, check out this lobster rug, this palm fronds rug, or this striped border rug. All sold through Home Depot.

Black is the new black and then some right now. Blame Joanna Gaines and all her modern farmhouse goodness. And truth be told, I like the trend. Simple, clean, and timeless. The only drawback is black shows ALL the dirt and dust, so if you get one of these be prepared to wipe down often. Made from Eucalyptus wood, this Adirondack is highly reviewed and easy to assemble. Since it is actually made from wood (not plastic), ideally this chair would be stored indoors in climates with harsh winters.

A traditional symbol of hospitality, these pineapple lanterns are stylish yet whimsical. A nice way to add some extra ambiance to an outdoor living space. The smaller size would make a nice centerpiece during dinner on the dining table above.

An easy fix for a lack of shade. It won’t provide deep dark shade, but it will filter sun out to avoid a sun burn. Available in 7 colors.

Add an additional element to your outdoor cooking with this handy 4 burner outdoor tabletop gas range. Will be super handy for camping as well. Available at the above price through Houzz, but stock is running low. You can also buy it directly from the manufacturer at a higher cost. I’d call the look of this range “retro.” If it’s not your particular style, at least it’s portable and easily stowed away.

Part of creating a wondrous outdoor living space in the evening is lighting. String lights create a relaxed ambiance. These lights from Target come in strings of 10, and are offered in black or white.

Dress up a boring fence or wall with a pocket wall garden. In the photo above two of the planters are stacked on top of each other to create an extra tall look. Fill these planters with “spillers” for more green than black, or fill with succulents for a modern look.

This lightweight PVC hanging dividing screen would be an good looking and affordable way to create a little cordoned off seating area or privacy on a porch. It’s made for indoor use, so likely best to bring it in over the winter, but at just 2.5 pounds total weight, that shouldn’t be too hard to do.

There’s just something about a rocking chair. Whether you rock in it or not, just having the option is somehow relaxing. Get a seat cushion on there, a table beside it for your beverage, perhaps your favorite podcast playing on your device, and rock away.

