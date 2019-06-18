Style Scenario: Women’s World Cup Pub Watch

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. After a roaring start (and then some, it was kinda hard watch in some parts frankly), the U.S. Women’s National Team has begun their quest to defend their title as World Champions. And the field this year has gotten tougher. Here’s… one way to dress while rooting on the USWNT. You may have to pose for selfies with patrons. Be prepared to flex. Huge respect to the entire USWNT for all that they’ve accomplished on and off the field, and for representing the US on the global stage.

The Shirt: Men’s USA Nike USWNT Stadium Home Jersey – $90. One of the many great things about the beautiful game is the jerseys. Almost all look and feel and fit great (can’t really say that about football, baseball, or basketball jerseys). You’ll sadly pay through the nose for them, but man, do they fit and feel great.

The Shorts: Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Short – $78. I mean, they’re made in the USA denim shorts. Get some, proud citizen.

The Sweat Management Tools: Cotton Sweat Band and Wrist Band Set – $7.97. I originally searched Amazon for “Macho Man Arm fringe” but didn’t get what I was looking for. Sweat bands will do. OH YEAH SNAP INTO IT!

The Sunglasses: Rasslor White and Blue Sunglasses – $19.99. For the afternoon, I kindly and formally demand that you call me “Turbo.”

The Socks: American Flag Socks – $17.95. Technically illegal (I think? Or does putting the stripes on one sock and the stars on the other make it okay?) but, fingers crossed the Flag Code police aren’t about. Sadly not made in the USA. Damn.

The Watch: Nodus Avalon in Lazurite Blue – $625. 200m beer water resistance, automatic movement, and assembled in the U.S.A. baby. USA! USA! USA!

The Belt: Made in the USA Cotton Web Belt in Navy & Red – $9.99. That’ll do, and it’ll look good with other outfits too! Wait, there’s no belt loops on the shorts you say? Well, whatever.

The Shoes: Made in the USA PF Flyer Center Low – $145. A little contrast here for the hell of it. And our website here mentions white sneakers all. the. time. Super comfortable. Like, almost running shoe comfortable. Something you’ll wear all summer.

The Grooming Suggestion: Gel. I mean, we’ve come this far, right?

The USWNT next take on Sweden on Thursday 6/20 at 3pm ET, in the final game of the group stage…