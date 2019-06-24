Style Scenario: Summer Road Trip

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s traveling season! Time to pack up the car and hit the open road (just kidding, there’s endless traffic) for some adventure with your loved ones, or maybe a solo trip. Keeping comfortable in the car is key, especially as the time spent driving continues to grow as airline prices increase and roads clog up. Stay ready with a single outfit to last you 4-8 hours in the car, plus snacks, beverages, and entertainment for the journey ahead. And whatever you do, don’t be in a rush. Be safe to yourself and everyone else on the road. You’ll get there eventually – enjoy the ride.

The Shirt: Acadia Lighthouse Raglan – $40. You’re in a car all day, so you may as well have some fun and represent where you’re going. As an avid fan of national parks, this option is from the Parks Project, dedicated to the preservation of our nation’s national parks.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Abe – $145. The flat bottoms (no, I said FLAT), versus the tear drop shape on a classic aviator, create a strong masculine vibe. Big fan of these, and the polarized lenses will keep your eyes from getting too tired staring at the road ahead. Warby Parker is a huge success, and for many good reasons.

For Eating: Larabar- Assorted Flavors – $5 for 5. Prices may vary depending upon where you get them, but Target offers them 5 for $5, and that’s about what you’ll find at the local grocer. Made of minimal ingredients and nothing artificial, these pack immense flavor in a little bite. It’s a nice treat when you’re slogging along the highway. My personal favorites are carrot cake, peanut butter cookie, and apple pie.

The Watch: Zodiac Grandrally – $495. Wait, HOW much? But it’s so… I mean, if you like motorsport inspired watches (and this is a road trip), then it’s hard not to like the Grandrally. Full review here. Not down with spending half a grand on a quartz timepiece? Understood. Try this Armogan for $180, or, this Timex for $55.

The Shoes: Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 – $94 w/ SAVE25. These are beyond comfortable. Knitted uppers create a light, super breathable but secure wrap around your foot. Nike’s React foam cushioning is like a springy pillow, and feels great in the car and walking around town when you get to your destination. Cushion for the pedal pushin’.

The Socks: Nike Every Day Plus Socks – $22 for 6 pairs. These are thin, yet cushioned low cut socks. Perfect to keep your feet comfortable during a day of driving.

For Listening: Spotify Classic Roadtrip Songs – $15/month with Premium Subscription. Spotify premium is absolutely worth the $15/month fee. No commercials and downloading playlists (like this one) to listen to offline are essential on the road. This is just a sampling of what you can cobble together to make a personalized, ultimate roadtrip playlist.

The Shorts: J.Crew Tech Short in 7” in Coal Gray – $59.50. Shorts over pants to stay cool with the sun blasting through the windows. Tech shorts offer nice flexibility, and still have pockets to keep your keys and wallet handy. And the tech fabric really does breathe great and stay comfortable all day.

For Drinking: HydroFlask 32 oz in Lemon – $40. Stay hydrated! Nothing says insufferable road-tripping partner like someone with a raging headache and bad attitude because they’re dehydrated. But at the same time you don’t want to be pulling over every 45 minutes either. Forty bucks for a water bottle was a tough sell on me, but when you’re trying to keep water cold during a long day out, it’s worth the cost of admission. Having a bottle that actually keeps your water cold offers a refreshing jolt when you do take a sip to whet your whistle.

The Luggage: Samsonite Lift 2 21″ Spinner – $79.99. With spinner-wheels that allow movement in any direction, and a lightweight design using a thick ripstop style fabric, this is a perfect carry-on bag for the airport, or multi-day road trip. (Or, for blocking a license plate in a style scenario header image.) The bag fits into the overhead bins on most regional jets and will be too big for only the smallest planes, or the most persnickety gate attendants. Internal straps and pockets keep everything locked down, while external pockets on the front provide quick access to items you need on the go. This bag has enough space – if you know how to pack accordingly- for a 5 day trip. Of course, your results may vary.

About the Author: Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.