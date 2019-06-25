Steal Alert: Quick Picks, Extra 50% off J. Crew already On Sale styles

Saw the promo email from J. Crew this morning, went to the sale section, saw it was stacked… and immediately checked to see if they went bankrupt overnight.

Nope. Just another article about what maybe went wrong and how J. Crew could maybe right the ship. Maybe. Plus, some analysis on their debt slight of hand/strategy.

Anywho, an extra 50% off J. Crew sale styles. And like I said, there is a LOT in there right now. Off we go with some picks.

I understand these things get shown a lot on this website. But if they aren’t the canary in this latest J. Crew Coal Mine, I don’t know what is. (Note: I don’t know anything, so, this is all just word salad! Ha HA nothing matters!) Made in China. Goodyear Welted. I think the Italian leather they use is pretty nice. Originally priced at $300, and then sale after sale after sale and, now they’re $90. That doesn’t seem sustainable. But again, see my note in this paragraph. I know nothing. More info here.

So, just five bucks off, which is odd. But thirty-ish bucks for their lightweight chinos (from the mainline, not even Factory) in either slim or straight fits, and some wheelhouse colors, seems like a solid deal.

You either boat shoe, or, you do not boat shoe. I do not boat shoe. But you might boat shoe! And if you do, keep on boat shoein! Not a bad price here for Sperry Boat shoes. No sir. Not a bad price at all.

Huge potential here. Love the color blocking and the hidden draw string. Someone thought and thought hard about this design.

“Avoid the clap” – Jimmy Dugan. If I ever have the opportunity to ask Tom Hanks for an autograph, THAT’S what I’m getting. Either that or a signed Wilson volleyball.

A little funky. Zoom in on that fabric. It looks… perforated? But listen, maybe you hate summer because of how hot and sweaty it is. And tech polos are your jam. And you need something for cutting the grass and looking halfway decent. No shame in that.

It’s not jean season, that’s for sure. But, that’s why these jeans are going for less than a pair of run of the mill levis. What the heck is “reactive-dye” denim? It’s supposed to keep its color, wash after wash.

Swimwear, in general, is expensive. With this sale, these are not. Totally classic stripe pattern here. 6″ inseam.

From their heritage, more true-to-the-roots, Wallace & Barnes line. Of which what limited experience I have with, has always seem to have proven true. Holy crap that last sentence was a grammatical disaster. Sorry to any English majors (or speakers?) who actually read this stuff.

Available in either bright red for $20, or blue for $25. Great shorts for when it gets super warm. Or, if you run super warm. Also available in a shorter, 7″ inseam.

Some guys love these. I don’t understand them. If I wanted to wear Daffy Duck’s head on my feet, then I’d build a time machine. And I’d get in that time machine, roar back to 1997, and go to the Disney Store* at Mayfair Mall during my break while playing the baby grand piano in the food court (whuttup Sbarro dudes banging spatulas along to my horrid playing of Stairway to Heaven! Yes, I had to wear a tux.) and at that store I would purchase proper Daffy-Duck-head slippers. Desssssssthhhhhhhhhpiicable.

*I don’t know if Disney owned or carried Looney Tunes products at this point. Hell, I can’t figure out if they own Warner Brothers now. Don’t let facts get in the way of a good mediocre (at best) narrative though.

The extra 50% off J. Crew Sale Styles code EXTRA50 is set to expire today, 6/25/19.