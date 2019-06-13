New Spier Shoes in the Works, GMT Automatic Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

I’m not saying Suitsupply is lowering prices on already existing items on their site (they only do two online outlet events per year). That’s not happening. What I AM saying, is that I feel like they’ve introduced more than a handful of new products at lower-than-expected prices as of late. Suits used to start at $399 right? Now there’s more than a few at $359. Jackets used to start at $399 too, right? Nope. $259 and $379 has been spotted. Maybe this is just due to market forces for this one particular season, but, worth keeping an eye on. And no, I have no inside information here. Just something I noticed.

Vintage-y design goodness right here. GMT watches (meaning there’s a 4th hand that can tell you the time in a 2nd time zone at a quick glance) with some killer fonts on the dial. Do note that they’re offering these three also in a “purist” model, which ditches that GMT hand and has a 24 hour dial instead of the usual 12 hour dial we’re all used to. Not cheap, but a pretty unique looking piece that should appeal to more than a couple. 40mm case diameter. 22mm lugs. Acrylic crystal and basically no real water resistance (10 m!) so they’re really going for that vintage thing. 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. Ships July 10th.

It’s a limited amount of styles, but half off is more than the normal 30% – 40% off they offer on full price, in-season stuff. But there are some J. Crew favorites in there, like their lightweight chinos in 484 or 770 fits. And those new woven belts could add a nice dash of color without getting nuts.

Estimated shipping isn’t till friggin’ NOVEMBER. Whoa. That changes things. But… Italian Nappa leather, made in Italy, Margom soles, and available in all white, white with a green heel accent, or white with a blue heel accent (for ten bucks less). No goofy gold stamped branding either. Clean and mean. But, November?

Spier and Mackay has been quite busy posting some super tempting pics of their next run of shoes. From the comments on Instagram, it looks like these’ll still be made in Portugal, and should be released in either September or October? Asking price will be around $230? Maybe? Things change of course. That’s a long way off. Still, their first run of shoes was really, really nice.

Got word from the Bonobos people that they’re gonna trash the ECLIPSE20 full-time 20% off code in favor of… a 15% off code, ECLIPSE15. If you’re a brand-new customer, you can still get 20% off with GETSTARTED20. And of course they’ll run other promos from time to time, but, 20% off is dead. 15% off is now the new deal.

Damn.

Worst. “Bonus.” Ever.

Well, second worst.

Also worth a mention: