Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Suede Jackets, Summer Belts, Champagne Watches, & More

Exclusion free. Well, basically exclusion free (the new Pride collection is excluded, but that’s it). The usual exclusions (suede and leather stuff, some khakis, etc) are now in play. Which is good. Quite good. Codes end today though, 6/3. Don’t forget the extra 10% off at checkout w/ THANKS. Not a bad time to pick up some shorts or lightweight pants for the heat ahead.

And at post time, that champagne dial as pictured above is still in stock. Yes, you can get some of the other colorways for less at dependable, 3rd party “gray” market dealers. But ever since its arrival here in the US, plenty of us have been drooling over that champagne dial. And $160 seems to be just about the floor for the price on that particular shade. Currently the champagne dial is $180 over at LongIslandWatch. Final sale since it’s DROP. Ship date is June 27. Full review of this thing can be found here.

Their Father’s Day sale. Getting a little more run because those made in the USA Briefcases look awesome. Available in either grey with those really handsome lookin’ tan leather accents, or, a more subdued/outdoorsy olive and black.

