Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale, Half-Canvas suits for $275, & More

Well that’s more than a little awesome. Their super 110s merino wool suits made with fabric from the mill Dino Filarte already offer super good quality for a low price. Even at their retail price (imagine that). But dropping to $275? That’s less than what J. Crew Factory usually asks for one of their fused Thompson fit suits. Sizes are scattered depending on the style and fit you’re after since it feels like this is getting close to an end of season type of event? Maybe? Just a few picks above to get you started, but there’s plenty more on sale than those three. Sale goes through Tuesday June 11th. Review of their slim fit can be found here, and their athletic/contemporary fit can be found here.

Don’t sleep on some of those Goodfellow & Co. goods this year. Those “elevated” polos especially. Won best in show during this year’s Polopalooza. And yes, I know that’s a made up award just from some website (us). But, when you think about it, lots of things are made up! Like, this website! And language. And academic degrees. And WWE.

There are those who really like Brooks Brothers, and those who don’t necessarily shop there that often. This one’s for the former. Their Semi Annual sale is no small thing. Sure, you gotta buy most stuff in bulk (shirts, suits, ties), but if you’re the type who’s in a suit and tie during the workweek, almost without fail? Then you can save some serious cash during these things. It DOES seem like stock can be a bit limited during this time, so, be warned that things might get short on sizes quicker than normal.

Another extra percent off BR’s sale section. And it’s the opposite of old mother Hubbard’s cupboards right now. Quite stacked frankly. And if you’re a cardmember? 20BRCARD should knock an additional 20% (not the usual 10%, twenty this time) off at checkout.

Well okay then. Same offer as was featured in last week’s tripod, but with new codes. Exclusion free. Well, basically exclusion free (the new Pride collection is excluded, but that’s it). The usual exclusions (suede and leather stuff, some khakis, etc) are now in play. Which is good.

Also worth a mention…