Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, A $71 Suede Boot Steal Alert, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

AE is STILL charging a whopping $25 for any returned through the mail Factory 2nds. If you can get them back to an outlet store, they should (still I think?) waive the fee. But still, that $25 restocking fee makes these a hard-no for many, as long as AE isn’t going to describe or show what the imperfection is (since that’s what Factory 2nds are: scratch and dents). Still, some have had amazing luck with this gamble, so, absolutely worth a note here. Usually with Factory 2nds, mid to low $200s is good. Under $200 is usually reserved for some big event like a long weekend or an Anniversary Sale (which this is not). But $249 for Independence collection (their upper line) or $147(!) for some Nomad Chelseas? Might be worth the risk. Factory 2nds disappear from the main e-commerce site today, 6/24/19.

Runs through Wednesday and still going strong. PLUS, they’re also running a shoe event, which knocks 40% – 60% off a lot of their footwear. It’s not stackable, but still, those Arley Suede boots for $71? That’s a steal. Anywho, back to the extra half off the sale section. New picks listed above. Shoulda done a stand alone post about this sale, but, ah well. We’re stacked this week with other stuff for you guys.

Made in the USA from Horween leathers, it’s hard to top these things in terms of value for the materials and construction. It IS a pre-order model, so, returns are tricky if not impossible (see their policy here), and you do have to wait a bit. These will ship in August. Three colors to pick from for the basic brief on the left, and the deluxe comes in just one color, but that color is Horween’s excellent Nut Brown Dublin shown above.

So their anniversary sale has come to an end, and now it’s time to move onto summer clearance. And it’s surprising that there’s some Filson goods on there this time. Highly surprising. And those Original Briefs are even (for now) beating prices on Amazon.

Also worth a mention…