Best of Threads: Stinky Canvas, Recent Purchases, and Yellowstone

Canvas sneaker season has descended upon us, and JayS has a pair that’s getting pretty ripe. He also has some canvas bags that have a musty funk going on, and came to threads looking for suggestions on how to deodorize all this canvas. Most readers recommended throwing the shoes in the wash, but air drying so as not to break down glue. mochi123 also recommended storing the shoes with dryer sheets in them, and hockeysc23 shared that he soaks his shoes in OxiClean, and an additive made by Downey that has Febreeze in it. We’ve got our own suggestions right here on Dappered too. Regarding the bags, caktaylor recommended bleach and air drying in sunshine, idvsego said to try Lysol or Febreeze, or just buy new ones and store them better, and hockeysc23 said there are some hockey gear companies that make deodorizers, but they can be pricey. Have some recommendations for funky smelling canvas? Share your suggestions on the thread.

It’s always enlightening to scroll through the Recent Purchases thread to see what our fellow Dappered Threads users are spending their hard earned cash on. Starting top left and moving clockwise Token made a couple first time purchases from some heritage watch brands, including the Rolex you see in the photo above. kongmw received his Beckett Simonon sneakers he had ordered months earlier, and gave them a 10 out of 10 rating. LesserBlackDog, a man of few words on this particular thread, just shared a photo of what we’re assuming is an original or print of a great white shark. And back to kongmw, he made quite the purchase, investing in a NMWA Valstarino suede bomber jacket. Seems like a jacket at that price point might just outlast kongmw!

Started back in 2013, this Thread went quiet mid last year, but just this month threads user Token decided to breath some life back into it and share his current watch collection. The above photo shows three timepieces out of his 12 (you can see the rest on the thread). His watches range from affordable options you’re familiar with from this site, to investment options that likely took a bit more consideration. Do you have a watch collection you’re proud of? Share it on the thread.

If you’re not familiar with armedferret (aka Mark G., aka Professor Horseyhead), he’s a longtime Dappered reader and threads user, and will sometimes post photos from his road trips across the US. His most recent outing was a 3-week, 6,500 miler through 18 states. So far he’s posted some pics from Yellowstone National Park. If you prefer to live vicariously through others, or are looking to get inspired to get out on the open road, be sure to follow this thread.

