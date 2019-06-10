10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Chore Jackets, Sunglasses, USA Made Tees, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Part of their big Father’s Day sale. Hook latch closure, rubber foot pads to keep the thing from sliding around (a major bonus when you plant a foot on the top rest and get to work) and made in the USA. Not bad for fifty five bucks.

A nice, cheaper alternative to the very popular J. Crew Wallace and Barnes chore jacket. Nice, 4-season gray shade here. Should look great with dark denim in the fall, but also should do well with lighter colored pants (as shown above) in the near term. 99% cotton / 1% spandex.

I’m not ashamed to say that the fictional character Captain Jean-Luc Picard was a role model for me growing up. It might seem a little sad to you, but this character played by Sir Patrick Stewart taught me a lot about smarts and guts and morals and the art of the face palm. And screw the whingeing Trekkers out there who complain about EVERYTHING. I will watch hours of Captain Picard weed-wack his friggin’ winery’s fence line, as long as he throws a little philosophy in there every once in a while. Wait, how much is their streaming service?? Geeze. Well, I’ll give it a try once it comes out. No release date is set yet.

I mean, thirteen bucks for a t-shirt is already a solid deal. But when it’s made in the USA from soft, 5 oz. tri blend fabric? That’s saying something else. Of course Gustin is a pre-order model, so, you won’t get these until July/August, but they’re something to look forward to. Really solid value here. Love Gustin knits.

Sometimes you just need a really cheap pair of shades. Super inexpensive. Something to throw in the cart to trip a free shipping threshold. And they look a little more sophisticated than convenience store, twirly-rack sunglasses.

Looks like Goodthreads is going after the Express Signature Polo here. That chambray placket is pretty tell-tale. But these are all cotton. Not a cotton/spandex blend like the Express option. But some may prefer that. Just twenty bucks and ships super fast since you have to have Prime to buy em’. Lots of colors to pick from.

Because sometimes, your place stinks. Scents of whiskey, spicy citrus, bay laurel, and disconnected wifi. Sold. Mrs. Dappered approved too! She likes the way it smells. And she’s got a nose for that kind of thing. Makes me wonder how we ended up together.

A great year round shirt that excels in the warm weather. Dots are different, but being that it’s a light blue and white, woven in combination, it’s not as loud as something higher contrast. Perfect for those of us who like to stand out quietly. Also would look great under tweed with dark denim once it cools off, but will look terrific with all kinds of spring and summer stuff now.

I know there are a lot of these pics-to-canvas services out there right now, but this is the one I’ve leaned on for years and years. And I’ve never been disappointed. The canvases are sturdy, they ship pretty quick, and the shots I’ve had put to canvas haven’t warped, bent, peeled, or any of that nonsense after years of hanging. The above image is of our gray cat, Pierre, sitting on a ledge next to a picture I had put to canvas of him sitting on the same ledge. I’d have this same image put to canvas and placed NEXT to the original Pierre on the Ledge pic, but, I’m afraid “catception” could rupture the space time continuum.

Banana Republic’s core temp fabric has been nothing short of a game-changer for many of us. So the fact that they’re making shorts outta that stuff now is super appreciated. Slim fit. 9″ inseam should be just right for most. LOTS of colors to pick from, but checkout the shades above in ocean blue, misty green, ice blue, and Sonoma wine. Those are not your pop’s sensible khaki short-pants. And that’s the point.

