What I Wear to Work: Sameer, Chip Marketer

Welcome to “What I Wear to Work.” A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. Sameer Desai is a Chip Marketer for Frito-Lay. When he’s not coming up with long-term marketing programs for the Doritos Brand (Ex. Spiderman and Call of Duty), he’s hosting his podcast South Asian Stories. It’s a podcast where South Asian artists, writers, filmmakers, athletes, entertainers, and more, explore their successes, failures, identities, and most importantly, stories.

The Shirt: Gap Navy Medium Slim Fit Gingham Shirt – $30ish when on sale ($49.95). High quality. Cheap. Ubiquitous, $25-35 when on sale.

The Sweater: J Crew Factory Shawl Collar Pullover Sweater – $25ish. Sold out, but alternatives are out there in fall/winter/early spring. Well-made. Lambswool blend. Can match with anything, and great for offices that are super cold due to hyper active air conditioning.

The Pants: J Crew Stretch 770 Pants in Coal Grey – $40ish when on sale ($68). Supremely comfortable. Tailored but not tight. A winner when on sale!

The Shoes: Johnston and Murphy Ainsworth Penny Loafer – $150. Gives a great business casual vibe but they’re still a tad upscale/more dressy/traditional in look. Available at Nordstrom, so you guessed it, they ship and return for free! Can be found on eBay for less.

The Socks: J Crew Factory 8 Ball Socks – $5. Different but still matches the grey chinos with a little pop of personality. Great price and surprisingly well made.

A huge thank you to Sameer for sending in his what he wears to work. And don’t forget to check out his podcast! Meanwhile, head over to LinkedIn to discuss this with your coworkers or follow Dappered if you want to see these in your feed. If you want to take this for a spin, send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. To be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at work, as well as the details on what you’re wearing/usually wear on the job. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. Be yourself! And get your employer’s permission if you’re gonna get specific with your place of work.