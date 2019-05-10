The Weekend Reset: The Eats, The Beats, and The Read of a Weekend Well Spent

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

All the fun of an Escape Room at your kitchen table. I’ve recommended going to an Escape Room on a previous Weekend Reset. I’m a fan of the experience of figuring out a puzzle with friends regardless of whether I’m in a locked room with elaborate props or spending an evening on the patio. That is what these games are: puzzles. There is something to be said about spending a certain amount of money on a game you generally play once. But, it is also a super reasonable amount to spend on a good time with friends. The video gives you an idea about how a game like this works and this link shows the nice variety of games that are available. I’ll be hitting up some of my pals here soon for an evening of good food and good fun.

Sheet-Pan Skirt Steak With Balsamic Vinaigrette, Broccolini, and White Beans. If you’ve been reading the Weekend Reset with any regularity (thank you for that), you know that I like to share meal ideas which are easy to put together, often using just one pot or pan. It’s not that I am lazy. Mostly. But I do like to make things easy where possible and sometimes the difference between deciding to cook or ordering in rests on the simplicity of the cooking details. I’ve become a fan of skirt steaks of late and this is a really terrific addition to the make-things-easy-on-yourself option for a satisfying meal. It is a good mix of protein and veggies with the beans adding a complimentary texture to the flavor profile. Dig in!

I am reaching back once again for a book recommendation. I have read this one a couple of times since it was published. This rings all my bells: a thrilling and engaging historical account about technology and evil coming together in an exhibition of grandiose and exorbitant impermanency. The first time I read this, I read it straight through in one sitting. That was not my intention. I’ve since read several of Larson’s books. He has a good formula going. I can’t recommend this enough. Here’s another take on the book which offers some background information and context

Brian Fennell is the man behind the moniker SYML (SYML is the Welsh word for simple). I was a fan of Fennell’s previous band Barcelona, a piano-based indie rock band from Seattle. While there are definite tendrils of Barcelona’s sound to be found on his new self-titled album, SYML’s musical palate is much more expansive. From the hushed, pastoral “Where’s My Love” to the fast-paced 80’s retro pop of “Clean Eyes,” there is much to embrace here. The album is varied and inviting, the constant being Fennell’s lyrical directness and his habit of providing ear-worm worthy melodies throughout. All in all, this is just terrific.

There are films which you seem to forget before you’ve left the theater or changed the channel. And then there are films which find a home in your subconscious. Wim Wenders Wings Of Desire is one of those films that never lets go of you once you’ve seen it. This movie is not for everyone. It is considered an art-house movie. It doesn’t have any action scenes. There are no CGI set-pieces. It is filmed in black and white. At its heart, it is a story of love. And it is glorious. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s one take on the film and here’s Rotten Tomatoes page for the movie.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. This, on the other hand, brings all the feels.