The Weekend Reset: Some greens, a gimlet and the whole wild world.

Depending on where you are, Spring might be exploding around you. I’m definitely a fan. I don’t have a lot of house plants because of cats and thumbs. But I love having a little bit of life in my living space. That’s where succulents come in. The best thing about succulents is that you have to work hard at killing them. They do best when ignored, mostly. There are so many varieties of plants to choose from, and just as many textures and structures. It doesn’t take much to put together a centerpiece or a medium size pot and the plants are easy to work with. First things first. Yes – there is a slide show element to this link. This is actually not a bad thing. Because below that, you can see the information you need if you are interested in finding out which plants are which. Maybe you decide to put something together for a gift. But don’t be surprised if you decide to keep it. And even if you’re not one for words like “zen,” you benefit from their presence just the same.

Mushroom tacos! On a recent visit to Los Angeles I enjoyed this dish at a rooftop restaurant with a view of the Hollywood sign. I am still thinking about those tacos. When I got home I had to find a similar recipe and give it a chance just to ensure my original impressions were based more on the mushrooms and not the Hollywood hills and the Capitol Records tower in the distance. It was the shrooms. Hearty portobello mushrooms are a good meat substitute especially since they hoover up any seasonings you use. Grilled vegetables are a summer staple at my house and this dish will find its way into regular rotation for sure.

Netflix’ Our Planet is a really good addition to the nature documentary genre. David Attenborough‘s* narration brings gravitas to the series. The writing is excellent. It is a program where you will learn much about nature and the fauna within. Where you will find yourself beaming at the incredible footage and inspiring sights and then crying ten minutes later. Where you will hear a phrase “the boobies carpet bomb the shoals” and not snicker. Hopefully (goals?). But seriously, it is a show where you will learn so much and be entertained the whole time. *David is the younger brother to the super rich but lousy with the grandkids dude from Jurassic Park.

The tequila gimlet is a terrific take on a classic cocktail. I stumbled upon these out of necessity one evening when I realized, halfway into making drinks, I didn’t have some of my usual margarita fixings (I’m a sucker for Grand Marnier in my version). I had some simple syrup and I had lots of limes so I set about fixing what is essentially the tequila version of the popular gin gimlet. This is a great recipe for the drink. While the author is not a fan of Roses lime (I get it), I have no issues using Rose’s because that particular brand is heavily associated with the original recipe and sometimes you don’t have or don’t want to make the simple syrup. Sticking with fresh lime juice ensures that this cocktail is much less sweet than the typical margarita.

Caleb Carr’s 1994 best-seller is a great read for anyone who has an appreciation for well told detective tales. In addition, if you are at all interested in history, modern forensics, or 19th century NYC, this is for you. Carr is an American military historian with a terrific knack for telling a story. The Alienist is quick paced and well written, with a great deal of atmosphere. Warning: this one is hard to put down. I can’t speak to the new limited series adaptation currently on television.

