Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Burgundy McAllister for $170

UPDATE: Well this is weird. Just got a tip from reader Anthony C. who says he tried to order these from Brooks Brothers a few weeks ago, and had his order cancelled. BB customer service said they had to cancel the order because they didn’t have the shoes.

Weird. And then some.

So these are quite the steal. A couple of things worth noting though:

These are Allen Edmonds McAllisters, but branded as Brooks Brothers.

Made in the USA. Goodyear Welted.

Since they’re the Brooks Brothers version, they come with a thicker insole. Which seems to reduce the overall interior volume of the shoe. Some people have reported feeling squeezed. Some are totally fine with it.

The slim, tie-stripe styled sole is a nice bonus (slim v-tread soles cost extra through AE).

At post time, there are a bunch of wheelhouse sizes in the regular D width. But that could change quickly.

Flash sale ends today, 5/15. Code BC1818 knocks an extra 15% off at checkout. Shipping is steep ($12.95) unless you’re a member of Shoprunner. Shoprunner = an annual paid service that gets you “free” 2-day shipping at a bunch of retailers.

That’s all. Carry on.