Quick Picks: Mr. Porter Summer Sale 2019

Mr. Porter can get… strange. I’m not trying to rip on them, but a lot of us who prefer a more classic, down-to-earth (but still sharp) look will cast a pretty strong side eye to some of their bold, loud, expensive stuff. But hey, if you wanna drop six bills on slide sandals, it’s no epidermis off my proboscis. Just don’t ask me to understand the “why” behind your purchase.

THAT SAID… there are a few pieces in their just launched sale that belong on this website. Brace your checking accounts for big numbers. This ain’t Target or H&M. So even the more conservative stuff on the lower end of the Mr. Porter price point scale can get spendy. Also, know that stock can move fast. So if sizes are short or gone, know that it wasn’t our intention to send you on a wild goose chase.

Just because I don’t “get” it, doesn’t mean some of you guys don’t love it. And I need to understand that. So. Here. Sizes are going fast. Don’t expect these to last long.

Kinda digging the taupe color (not digging the price of course.) But hey, they say taupe is very soothing. And there’s plenty more Common Projects on sale. For now.

Good grief that’s gorgeous. I understand it’s not exactly wool bomber season, but, that’s why it’s on sale. Pretty sure these things are made in the USA? Sizing seems to run small, so, size up. Leather accents are full grain. This is a perfect visualization as to why some of us don’t like the warmer months.

Would absolutely wear these. And if I hadn’t put myself in a personal spending timeout, would totally pick them up. Love that 70s style sole.

A wool blend blazer for the price of a J. Crew un-suit sportcoat? That’ll do. 54% polyester, 44% wool, 2% elastane. Would look great with white jeans or off white chinos. Would also look great with darker jeans or chinos once it cools off.

To quote Macklemore, “Yo, that’s fifty dollars for a t-shirt… that’s getting tricked by business.” And that very well may apply here. But the problem with lululemons excellent metal-vent-tech material is that… it really is excellent. Like, you’ll gladly trade in 5-10 cotton or cotton/poly tees for one of these things. And they are really, really hard to get on sale.

One of the newer retro (is that an oxymoron?) designs from Timex. Black is half off, blue not quite as much.

Those are pretty rad. I don’t know if they’re two hundred bucks+ rad, but they’re pretty rad. Some people are into designer sunglasses, some of us are not. Like I said. Mr. Porter is NOT Target or H&M.

Oooh. Okay. Leather is a little tough for some of us to pull off, but suede? A bit easier. Less gloss for one to floss. Half off now.

Sheeeeeiiiiiiiiaaaaaatt Kickers. Goodyear Welted. Runs large by half a size, so, size down just a touch.

Father’s Day? Graduation Gift? Wedding Present? It’s that time of season after all. Made in Germany.

The Mr. Porter Sale usually runs a few weeks and if memory serves, they do more drastic discounting as time wears on. But stock goes super fast. So, be warned. We now return to our regularly scheduled programming, during which we won’t cover $300 sneakers. Yikes.