Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New $399 Suitsupply, Ray-Ban Steals, & More

That’s a nice expansion of options. The $399 “blue line” is more than just blue suits. It’s Suitsupply’s wheelhouse, most versatile suits. The foundation for most guy’s suit-collection (if you have one). It’s the navys and the grays and what not. Still half canvas, still nice wools, still softer shoulders, still an attention to detail. But they can keep the price low because they buy the fabrics at a bulk rate. And now, it looks like they’ve expanded (for the time being) into some hopsacks, micro houndstooths, windowpanes, shadow stripes, muted plaids, etc. All napoli fit. All ships and returns for free.

Mini steal alert! Big thanks to Jason P. for sending in the tip on these. Available through Nordstrom Rack, these have polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Now, slather on the sunscreen so you yourself don’t burn.

Not a sale here, but still worth a mention. New arrivals from Spier & Mackay and the year-round stuff and the new warm weather stuff looks all kinds of of right. Especially that hopsack, navy blue blazer. Patch pockets down low keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Hopsack wool will breathe and be perfect for year round. Two fits, slim or contemporary.

