Best of Threads: Shoes Being Worn, Mental Health, and Lightweight Pants

Shoes shoes everywhere and not a pair to wear. That is a saying isn’t it? Well if it is, that saying certainly doesn’t apply to the Dappered forum members. Since the launch of the thread in January, 2019 by Shade, the thread continues to be the go-to for forum members to show off their footwear. mebejoseph kicked the month of April off by working from home in a fun pair of grey and black shoes. cwk posted a photo of his shoes, which prompted lots of appreciation from mebejoseph, DocDave, and Nandyn. Not to be outdone, Dapper_B basked in the glow of member appreciation from Nandyn (again!), jays0n, and DocDave (again!). New forum member, thunder& made his first post count with a photo of his custom hi-tops, Ron showed off his P.F. Flyers, and Banks showed users there is indeed life outside of Allen Edmonds with a pair of Alfred Sargent Moore shoes.

Statics from the National Institute for Mental Health state one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. DocDave decided to find out how Dappered users feel about their mental health, and what steps forum members are taking to look after themselves. Users shared personal stories and advice on how to keep themselves looking, and feeling, great. JBarwick advocated staying active, getting lots of sleep, and meditation. idvsego chimed in, agreeing that getting a good night sleep is important, watching that inner dialogue, and keeping alcohol consumption to a minimum. armedferret, Ron, LesserBlackDog, and mebejoseph all took time to share what works for them. Kudos to the guys for opening up with their experiences.

Domino’s challenge? Finding lightweight pants. Fortunately for him, forum members live in diverse climates and were able to provide him with a variety of suggestions. Linen/cotton blends seem to be the go-to for the majority of forum members, although pure cotton pants also received endorsements. What did not receive endorsement? Oxford cloth. The analogy from shad0w4life? May as well rub 3,000 grit sandpaper on your skin and call it a day. Ouch! The universal agreement though? Definitely go sockless, regardless of your choice of pants.

rd27 decided to find out what forum members wear when dressing down. Recommendations came in from multiple users, with Hebrew Barrister choosing a pair of pajama bottoms and hockeysc23 enjoying his Under Armour storm pants. However by far the most common lounge-wear is the simple athletic short. Multiple forum members reported wearing shorts when the weather called for it, including LesserBlackDog, Deke, mark4, carlitos, JBarwick and Shade. Perhaps Domino summed it up best when he wrote “I’ll tell you what my loungewear essentials aren’t. Pants. ”

Showing no signs of slowing down since its inception in October of 2018, forum members continue to stay positive on their drive to eat healthy and stay fit. Key tips to loosing weight and keeping it off, at least for JBarwick and Ron, is not bringing salty snacks in to the house. elpenguinologo and hockeysc23 advocated not getting on the scale on a regular basis, while mebejoseph and idvsego are kicking things up a notch in the gym. No word yet if anyone has reached their target goal.

