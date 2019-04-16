Would you buy it? The Made in the USA Timex American Documents Collection

Timex is celebrating a 165th birthday, and to celebrate their American roots, they just launched a new, small, assembled in the USA with Swiss movements line. It’s called the “American Documents” Collection, and each watch retails for just under $500.

The watches in the American Documents collection feature parts sourced from partners all over the country—aside from the Swiss movement, every single part and raw material used is from partners in the US. Each American Documents watch is hand-assembled on site at Timex HQ in Middlebury, CT.

Nifty.

Straps are from Minnesota. Brass inserts are forged and stamped in New England. Crystals are from Massachusetts. And, as a kinda neat (but slightly odd) aside, Timex partnered with landscape photographer Bryan Schutmaat to create a “visual diary” of American images. And you can download one of those images if you buy one of these watches. Could be a kinda neat extra in terms of having it printed up for art/to hang on the wall of your place? As long as there’s no big TIMEX watermark on there or anything.

But $495 is no small ask. Especially for quartz (even though, yes, it keeps better time than an automatic or mechanical). And there’s gonna be some hesitation, by some, because the things still say “TIMEX” on them. Whether it’s rational or not, when it comes to wristwatches, a lot of guys pay and pay handsomely for brand names. And Timex doesn’t usually scream “I paid half a grand for this.”

So would you?

Would you spend $495 on a Made in the USA Timex? Yes! Really like that they sourced materials from the US too.

Maybe, but I wish it had an automatic or mechanical movement.

Nope. Not paying almost $500 for quartz. View Results