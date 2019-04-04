The Weekend Reset: Lost Albums, Essential Roman Food, & Freebie Jordan Peele

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

On the heals of his legendary album “What’s Going On,” Marvin Gaye set to work on a follow-up. With recent creative control and a desire to expand his sound, Gaye explored fresh sonics and new collaborations. After working on these recordings for many months, with no explanation offered at the time, Gaye moved on to other projects and never officially released an actual album with these songs. Instead, some were released long after the fact on compilations notwithstanding the release of the title-track single in 1972. Having them all collected here provides a great bit of musical history and a reminder of the power of Gaye’s art.

A quick and easy pasta dish for weeknights. This is described as an “elemental Roman dish” and it is easy to understand why. There is not much involved besides boiling the noodles, seasoning some pasta water with olive oil and ground pepper and complimenting all of it with some Italian cheese and you are good to go.

I know. I know. Another Jordan Peele recommendation. Two weeks in a row. I can’t help it. I had no idea that CBS would drop the first episode of Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone in its entirety on YouTube earlier this week. That is my excuse and its actually a pretty good one. The first two episodes of the series are now available on CBS All Access. Catch the first episode for free.

William Golding’s Lord Of The Flies is considered one of the most important books of Western literature. A story about shipwrecked children on a deserted island who find their attempts to create order go horribly wrong. Even if you have read this once before, a re-read in this current geo-political climate should bring a new appreciation for Golding’s perspective, writing the novel following the end of World War II. It is exhilarating and frightening. (photo credit)

Ever noticed how cats and dogs enjoy a nice, long stretch when they wake up or otherwise get up from a nap? They visibly look like they enjoy it. I have no doubt they do. Because, and you know this if you are a practitioner, it feels really good. Luckily, it is also super good for us and according to fitness experts, it is as important as exercise and healthy eating. And while this is not yoga, it still gives you an opportunity to spend some time in your own headspace. Or…for those of you who can’t bide the thought, there is always a good playlist waiting for you to hit play, that you can stretch out to.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal. He is not a fan of tapioca but he is looking forward to this.