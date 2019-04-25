Summer 200m Dive Watches, British Made Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Good grief Banana Republic. I haven’t even published the polopalooza yet (coming Monday). And here you are, slashing prices on your Luxe Touch polos already? Well okay then. No code needed here. Extra half off happens at checkout.

Club Monaco is one of those shops that you might not source a majority of your wardrobe from, but every so often? You’ll nab a rad (do people say rad anymore?) piece and be thrilled with it. Or not, who knows.

Summer beater watch alert! Would look great on a NATO band too. Miyota automatic movement, 200m water resistance, and a simple, well designed dial with a little texture to it. Not bad at all for $140. It is final sale though since it’s Massdrop, and they don’t ship until the end of May. Also note that they’re 43mm in diameter, so, not the smallest things.

Who buys five pairs of shoe trees at once?

Hell of a price for made in the UK, Goodyear welted, wingtip brogues that don’t make it over to this side of the pond that often. Loake just isn’t sold in many spots here in the US. But as always, it’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale. Sold in UK sizes, so if you wear a US size 10, get a UK size 9. Available in four shades of calfskin, and a suede for ten bucks less. Estimated ship date is end of May.

Also worth a mention: