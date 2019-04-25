Summer 200m Dive Watches, British Made Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Styles
- Luxury-Touch Piped Polo – $21.49 ($49.50)
- Luxury-Touch Printed Polo – $21.49 ($49.50)
- Sky Blue Tattersall Slim-Fit or Standard Fit Luxe Poplin Shirt – $30.99 ($69.50)
- Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt – $35.49 ($79.50)
- Supima Cotton Button-Shoulder Sweater – $43.99 ($98.50)
- Organic Cotton Sweater Blazer – $64.99 ($149)
- Arley Suede Work Boot in Sand – $64.99 ($179.99)
- Troubadour Slim Briefcase – $222.49 ($495)
- Herringbone Dot Silk Tie – $19.99 ($59.50)
- Kenley Suede Crepe-Sole Chelsea Boot – $79.99 ($178)
Good grief Banana Republic. I haven’t even published the polopalooza yet (coming Monday). And here you are, slashing prices on your Luxe Touch polos already? Well okay then. No code needed here. Extra half off happens at checkout.
Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Styles + New Additions to Sale
- Grant Fit Wool/Poly Unlined Blazer – $139.30 ($329)
- Johnny Collar Sweater – $62.30 ($129.50)
- Coaches Jacket – $111.30 ($198.50)
- Refined Colorblock Polo – $36.24 ($129.50)
- Leather Snap Glove – $55.65 ($98)
Club Monaco is one of those shops that you might not source a majority of your wardrobe from, but every so often? You’ll nab a rad (do people say rad anymore?) piece and be thrilled with it. Or not, who knows.
Massdrop: Spinnaker Automatic Diver – $130 FINAL
Summer beater watch alert! Would look great on a NATO band too. Miyota automatic movement, 200m water resistance, and a simple, well designed dial with a little texture to it. Not bad at all for $140. It is final sale though since it’s Massdrop, and they don’t ship until the end of May. Also note that they’re 43mm in diameter, so, not the smallest things.
Suitsupply: Even more new warm weather arrivals
- Havana Fit Blue Linen Suit – $499
- Havana Fit Wool/Linen Blue Check Jacket – $499
- 5 Pairs of Shoe Trees – $169
Who buys five pairs of shoe trees at once?
Massdrop: Loake 1880 Buckingham Brogue Oxfords – $220 FINAL ($324)
Hell of a price for made in the UK, Goodyear welted, wingtip brogues that don’t make it over to this side of the pond that often. Loake just isn’t sold in many spots here in the US. But as always, it’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale. Sold in UK sizes, so if you wear a US size 10, get a UK size 9. Available in four shades of calfskin, and a suede for ten bucks less. Estimated ship date is end of May.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off some of their sale section w/ SOGOOD
- GAP: 40% – 70% off plenty + Extra 20% off w/ SUPER
- Costco: I still believe this is going on? If you have a Costco membership, they’ve got Ex-Officio boxer briefs, $30 / 3 online, and some stores have them for $25 / 3 pack. Huge thanks to M. Shah for the tip!
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 40% off clearance items w/ SHORTSTUFF
- Suitsupply: Their Black Tie Package is back, in time for wedding season. You get the tux, shirt, bow tie, AND shoes, for $799. It’s not cheap, but the savings are tangible. Buy each item separately and it all runs $1042.