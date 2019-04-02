Style Scenario: Spring / Summer Wedding, Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for summer weddings can be tough. It’s warm, you want to look good, but you don’t want to treat someone else’s big day as your own personal fashion show (it’s seriously bad form). We’re tackling 3 different summer wedding scenarios in as many days. Today features the in-between. Not crazy casual, but the groom won’t be in a tuxedo either. You’re going for styled, but not stiff. Top Photo: Holman Photo

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Postal Blue Suit in Contemporary or Slim Fit – $348. A departure from the typical navy. This shade will fit right in at a warmer weather wedding. 100% Australian merino wool and a half canvas construction for a more than reasonable price. Tough to replicate those specs at this price point.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare™ Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt in Grey December – $69.50. The consistent quality of this shirt from uncle Nordy is impressive. The herringbone texture of the fabric sets this particular dress shirt apart from the typical, plus the light grey color is just a tad out of the norm.

The Pocket Square: Made in Italy Ted Baker Print Silk Pocket Square – $50. Yep, that is one colorful (and pricey) pocket square. But hey, everything in this ensemble is pretty tame, so the pocket square is where you can inject some wilder color and pattern. Of course, you do you. If it’s not your taste, a plain pocket square will do just fine here. But since this outfit isn’t for a highly formal affair, you can get playful with the smaller accessories of your ensemble, if that’s your thing.

The Wallet: Ekster Parliament Minimal Wallet + Tracker Card – $99.98 ($119). A wallet designed to hold everything you need, without a lot of bulk. Two things set this wallet apart: 1) the push button that slides your cards up for easy access, and 2) the solar powered blue tooth Tracker Card that connects to your phone, so you can track where your wallet actually is. Perhaps that’s not a bad idea if you’re planning to cut loose at this particular wedding.

The Watch: About Vintage 1844 Chronograph – $260.98 ($349). I know, I know. Pretty spendy for a quartz. But in the looks department, it’s outstanding. We’ve not reviewed this brand before, but it’s sold by the gang over at Huckberry, and they have a pretty good track record for partnering with quality goods. This watch is definitely unique looking, and it’s all about the dial. Sapphire domed crystal. 41mm with a Miyota 6S11 chrono movement. 2 year warranty.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Silver Aviators – $68. There’s a weird gap in the sunglassess market between gas station cheapies, and super expensive designer brands. Thankfully, Spier is looking to fill that gap. And since you’ll be picking up your suit from Spier, why not?

The Socks: Nordstrom Wool Blend Over the Calf Dress Socks in Navy – $14.50. They’ll help keep your feet as cool and dry as possible, plus with the over the calf length they’ll stay up all through the ceremony & reception. Steer clear of cotton socks. Stick with lightweight wool here. You’ll be very, very glad that you did.

The Shoes: Banana Republic Italian Leather Cap-Toe Oxford – $94.80 w/ STYLE ($158). A dress shoe with a conservative shape that delivers a nice bit of bang for the buck. Just featured in the Best Dress Shoes under $200 of 2019.

The Belt: Banana Republic Bombay Suede Belt in Gray – $35.70 w/ STYLE ($59.50). Since we’re working with a mid point between casual and dressy, a clean looking suede belt like this option feels right at home here. And no, it doesn’t have to match the shoes. Neutral suede goes pretty well with just about anything.