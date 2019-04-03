Style Scenario: Spring/Summer Wedding, Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. And it’s never too early to start planning ahead. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. Today’s scenario is for the most common, and most dressed up of weddings. The ceremony will be outdoors, or, in a (poorly ventilated) church. The reception will be held after in a nearby hall. One of the groomsmen (or the groom!) might pass out from heat stroke. Here’s one way to look your best while avoiding what most other men will wear… namely, a dark, heat absorbing suit + stuffy starched shirt and shiny tie combo. Top Photo Credit

The Suit: Slim-fit Thompson Voyager Wool Jacket – $130 | Pants – $69. Made from 100% wrinkle-resistant wool. These pieces are perfect for a hot summer day, especially if it’s a destination wedding; unlike linen, no worries about having a wrinkled mess when you land.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt – $69.50. Another pick made specifically for the hot weather conditions. Mostly cotton, but there’s 12% poly and 7% spandex woven in for quick-dry ability, good ventilation, and superior stretch. Or whatever your favorite well-fitting white dress shirt might be.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Polarized Dark Tortoise Sunglasses – $78. Stylish looks for any outdoor summer event. The polarized lenses will help on a sunny day as well. Very good finish to them and the materials feel great.

The Watch: Skagen Slim Holst Leather Strap Watch – $84.99. Inexpensive, classy, and modern.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in #69 Mahogany – $24.99. Prefer a more exact fit than what regular belts can offer? Want to be able to loosen your belt after the wedding cake without messing with belt holes? This is for you, and it looks like a regular dress belt. Be as comfortable as you can if you’re gonna be stuck in a suit and tie on a boiling summer day.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Salerno Penny Loafer in Oxblood- $350. Penny loafers might seem a little old fashioned, but they’re an easy shoe to dress up or down. Go sock-less if you want to be a bit more casual. Yes, these are the new “Italian” collection from Allen Edmonds. Which will make some of you spittin’ mad because not all of us like the changes going on at Allen Edmonds. Totally understood. But these have some sleekness to them and look darn good in oxblood. Should be on sale come Friday’s Anniversary Sale too.

The Wallet: Form Function Form Archslim Wallet in Midnight Burgundy – $94. Show off your good taste and create a talking point with this wallet. And after that conversation with the hopefully single girl or guy? Grab their number with the handy pen and notepad included with the wallet.

The Tie: TheTieBar Pointed Tip Polkas Knit Tie – $25.00. Knit ties are great for warm weather occasions. The polka-dots add a little color and keep the outfit from becoming too stuffy.

The Socks: Nordstrom Ultrasoft Solid Socks – $12.50. The tech knit of these socks should keep you comfortable without over-heating your feet. Assuming that’s what they’re calling them “tech” for.

The Reminder: Drink water. Lots of water. And if you do have to stand for any long periods of time during the ceremony, don’t lock your knees. Unless you REALLY don’t want to be there and a concussion/trip to the hospital/causing a huge scene is worth a hasty exit.