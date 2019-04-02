Steal Alert: All Jomers Shirts $25 with Free Shipping

Everyone’s favorite emporium of fast-selling goods that sure look a lot like Bonobos items yet aren’t Bonobos items is having a big shirt sale.

Twenty five bucks for any shirt from Jomers. And there are a TON to pick from.

And, unlike most other Jomers sale events, there actually seems to be quite a bit of stock this time. At present (when this post is being written and posted), most of the more popular looking styles still have a decent size selection left. But I wouldn’t be shocked if that changed.

Twenty five bucks. Not bad. Domestic shipping is free too. You’re on the hook for returns though.

That’s all. Carry on.