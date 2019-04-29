Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suits for $296, Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Basically a steal alert. The best value in menswear just got even more affordable. Remember, these are half-canvas, well constructed suits with easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Available in two fits too, either a slim or a more athletic contemporary. First suit or sportcoat purchase ships and returns for free. After that, you’re on the hook for returns. Head here for a review of their slim fit. Contemporary fit review can be found here. Code expires Sunday 5/5.

Suitsupply’s Black Tie package is back, and just in time for wedding season. You pick a tux (either a wool navy shawl collar, wool black peak lapel, or a combination of summer linen/cotton blend options), shirt style, bow tie, shoes, and at checkout it all comes to just under $800. Now, that’s no small amount of money, but it ships and returns for free, it’s nice quality stuff, and it’s gonna save you a ton of time and cash running around trying to assemble the outfit by each individual piece, from scratch. One weirdness? There’s a strange continuity error with the navy tux. It shows some fat lapel option before you start configuring, and once you do get in there and pick your size, they show the more modern, slim lapel as shown above. Also, the black wool peak option is behind the “Mix and Match Black Tie” digital door, which to me implied that only the summer options were back there. But no, the black wool peak is back there too.

Probably could have devoted an entire post to this sale. Couple of knit sportcoat options up there, but some standard wool hopsacks as well. And someone, somewhere, dug up some old Allen Edmonds for Brooks Brothers Warwick single monks? Now down to $200. Brilliant . UPDATE: Awwwwwwwww HORSE FEATHERS. There are exclusions here. Because of course they are. The suit isn’t getting the cut, nor are the Allen Edmonds. Still on sale, but not $200. Crap. Sorry guys.

Well that’s quite the trio from the internet’s “final sale because it’s all pre-sale” emporium. Glad to see that Knockaround changed their logo. The old script one was… odd. Sidenote: No experience with this shoeshine valet. So, tread carefully here.

Also worth a mention…