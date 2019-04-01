Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR / GAP / Old Navy 40% off, Beater Watches for Spring, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. B.R./GAP/Old Navy: 40% off, almost no exclusions w/ STYLE
- Old Navy Slim Fit Built-In Flex Ultimate Pants – $26.99 ($44.99)
- Old Navy Slim-Fit Built-In Flex Everyday Oxford Shirt For Men – $20.99 ($34.99)
- Old Navy Soft-Washed Jersey Henley – $8.99 ($14.99)
- Old Navy Built-In Flex Blazer – $47.99 ($79.99)
Almost no exclusions here. Only pertinent exclusions is the Old Navy Today Only Deals and 2 Days Only Deals items. Which is good. Because there isn’t many of those, and extremely well reviewed options (like their built in flex ultimate pants) are NOT getting excluded. Full honesty: I had sorta kinda written off Old Navy for a while. But the news that they’re splitting off on their own due to their success, has me revisiting them. And their spring summer line? It doesn’t look half bad. From here. Efforting some reviews. So, stand by for that.
#2. Massdrop: Bertucci DX3 Performance Field Watch – $50 FINAL
A lightweight, dependable, comfortable, beater field watch for your summertime adventures. 40mm case diameter and a 22mm band. Stainless steel caseback, but the rest of the case is a resin. Thus, the light in weight feel. 50m water resistance, so, probably don’t want to swim with it. Final sale. Sold via Massdrop. Estimated ship date is just a few weeks out, on 4/22.
#3. Nordstrom: New Items Added to Sale Section
- Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Suit Coat + Matching Pant – $374.96 ($750)
- Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.90 ($69.50)
- Good Man Brand Slim Fit Henley – $65.66 ($98)
- Red Wing Classic Chukka Boot – $190.99 ($260)
- Jack Mason Nautical Chronograph – $109.97 ($275)
- Cole Haan Gramercy Double Monk Strap – $159.90 ($300)
- Allen Edmonds Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxford – $232.58 ($395) shown at top of post
Not some huge event, but Nordstrom pushed out an email blast saying they had added some new stuff / taken new markdowns in their sale section. And there’s some spring/summer/all season stuff in there worth a look. It all ships and returns for free of course.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 60% off select sale styles w/ APRIL
- Slim merino wool wide placket V-neck cardigan sweater – $19.99 ($89.50)
- Ludlow blazer in herringbone English tweed – $109.99 FINAL ($298)
- 1984 rugby shirt in stripe – $22.39 ($69.50)
- Slim stretch colored chambray shirt – $23.99 ($79.50)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in microcheck – $21.56 ($59.50)
- Unisex 1983 Barn Jacket – $45.96 FINAL ($178)
Yes, there are exclusions. Plenty. Lots of good stuff in the sale section DOESN’T have the “extra 60% off w/ APRIL” tag. Which stinks. Doesn’t mean there isn’t some other worthwhile goods getting the cut though.
BONUS II Banana Republic: 40% off no BR merch exclusions w/ STYLE
- Slim Fly-Weight Traveler Jean – $58.80 ($98)
- Core Temp Chinos – $58.80 ($98)
- 9″ Slim Linen Blend Short – $35.70 ($59.50)
- Water-Resistant Trench Coat in Khaki or Navy – $161.40 ($269)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker in White/Blue/Gum – $76.80 ($128)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker in Gray – $76.80 ($128)
- Arley Suede Work Boot – $106.80 ($178)
- Slim Luxe Touch Polos in Solid or Stripe – $26.70 ($44.50)
I know, I know. Already mentioned it at the top of this post. But wanted to get the picks in without making a more-enormous-than-usual laundry list to start us off.
Also worth a mention…
- Todd Snyder: They just put a bunch of their Champion collaboration on sale. In case you want to pay $100 for a sweatshirt.
- LL Bean: 25% off w/ BONUS25
- Allen Edmonds: Their Anniversary Sale starts Friday. Fifth Ave. and McAllisters both will be priced at $249.