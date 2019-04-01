Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR / GAP / Old Navy 40% off, Beater Watches for Spring, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Almost no exclusions here. Only pertinent exclusions is the Old Navy Today Only Deals and 2 Days Only Deals items. Which is good. Because there isn’t many of those, and extremely well reviewed options (like their built in flex ultimate pants) are NOT getting excluded. Full honesty: I had sorta kinda written off Old Navy for a while. But the news that they’re splitting off on their own due to their success, has me revisiting them. And their spring summer line? It doesn’t look half bad. From here. Efforting some reviews. So, stand by for that.

A lightweight, dependable, comfortable, beater field watch for your summertime adventures. 40mm case diameter and a 22mm band. Stainless steel caseback, but the rest of the case is a resin. Thus, the light in weight feel. 50m water resistance, so, probably don’t want to swim with it. Final sale. Sold via Massdrop. Estimated ship date is just a few weeks out, on 4/22.

Not some huge event, but Nordstrom pushed out an email blast saying they had added some new stuff / taken new markdowns in their sale section. And there’s some spring/summer/all season stuff in there worth a look. It all ships and returns for free of course.

Yes, there are exclusions. Plenty. Lots of good stuff in the sale section DOESN’T have the “extra 60% off w/ APRIL” tag. Which stinks. Doesn’t mean there isn’t some other worthwhile goods getting the cut though.

I know, I know. Already mentioned it at the top of this post. But wanted to get the picks in without making a more-enormous-than-usual laundry list to start us off.

Also worth a mention…