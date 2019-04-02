Lands’ End 50% off 1 Reg. Priced Item Sale

The warm weather is fast approaching, and Lands’ End just doesn’t seem to have a lot of new arrivals in yet. That’s kinda peculiar. Now, that said, that doesn’t mean there isn’t timeless, well made stuff at LE still worth a look when half off is the deal. There’s just not a TON of new stuff to pick from. But half off is as good as it gets for Lands’ End. So while it doesn’t work on sale items, it still felt like this was worth a mention.

Code DAFFODIL and pin 2645 is set to expire tomorrow, 4/3. And again, it won’t work on more than one thing in your cart. Just one item. Off we go.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have them hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

A much more modern take from Lands’ End. Patterns here (glen plaid, houndstooth, etc.) 98% wool and 2% spandex for comfort. Could be a real winner of a wool pant for a plenty fair price.

The volley trunk from Lands’ End is one of the better, affordable (borderline dirt cheap) swim trunk designs out there. Good looking prints, stripes, and solids, a mesh liner, and a few different lengths.

Now, while the wool isn’t luxurious, it’s a hell of a price for a half canvas do-anything navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit. Also pictured at the top of this post.

Because sometimes you just want a blue gingham shirt. In a lightweight poplin. Available in tailored or traditional fit. Make sure you choose a fit along with a size.

Big fan of oxford cloth pants in the warmer months. Available in blue or gray, as well as a more traditional fit if that’s more your thing.

And the matching oxford sportcoat, if you’re going for the suit. These also look great on their own with jeans while it’s still cool, and off white chinos once it heats up. Available in blue and gray, just like their pants.

Those are pretty fashion forward, and not in a bad way. Kinda surprised to see these kicking around on the Lands’ End site. Feels like something from their old “Lands’ End Canvas” line. Or, then the resurrected “Canvas by Lands’ End” attempt at high fashion, by way of that CEO who came from a spendy high fashion label. Remember all that?

Another sportcoat option for the warm weather (or frankly, for year round). 98% cotton, 2% spandex, and just butterfly lined in the back. Pretty dashing looking outfit combo shown above.

Neck and sleeve sizing instead of ballpark S/M/L. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic. More dress-shirt like than casual, thick OCBD. Thinner than a squishy OCBD you’d wear untucked under a sweater with jeans and sneakers. Available in classic or tailored. If you want tailored, don’t forget to click that option when selecting your size.

There’s potential here. It could also be a real dumpster fire. Gonna order one and test it out for the annual polo-palooza. Reviews seem to indicate that it runs large? 90% poly / 10% spandex for stretch, wicking, quick drying, etc.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that big Lands’ End branding patch. Briefcase dimensions are 16”L x 12”H x 4.5”D. Duffel is 24”L x 11”H x 11”D.

Will they look and feel as good as the Bonobos option? Probably not. But they do have features like temperature regulating fabric, stretch, and a gel gripper waist band. All features of the spendy Bonobos version.

Denim jackets are NOT for everyone. Totally understand that. But if you’re denim-trucker-curious, and want to give one a shot without breaking the bank, forty bucks isn’t too high of an asking price. Garment-washed to feel soft and broken in the first time you put it on. Which is good, since a lot of denim jackets can feel like you’re putting on a rusty suit of armor. 99% cotton and 1% stretch.

Makes me wanna yodel. Waxed canvas with tanned-in-Wisconsin leather accents. 12″W x 6″D x 19″H. Certainly has a retro vibe going for it, but unlike a lot of other traditional rucksacks, this one actually has some padding to the straps and the back of the bag.

Wouldn’t be a Lands’ End sale post without a mention of these. Plus, it’s probably time to swap out the heavier winter bedding for something else. They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

In an alternate universe (one very close to this one) I’m wearing these, at Disney World, trying to wrangle three offspring who pay no attention to what I have to say (because I’m dumb enough to get frustrated when children don’t acquiesce to rationale, and they’ve acclimated to my simmering temper over time), and a wife who hates my guts because, for among other reasons, I can’t hide the fact that I despise spending time with her irritating family during holidays/vacations (even though she doesn’t like them herself), and my case of High-Life per week habit is getting out of control, and the cortisol from the three or four daily beers and subsequent visceral fat is really making me sweat in the Florida humidity. So, I… ziiiiip (step out right) ziiiiiip (step out left) convert these to shorts, and all is well. For a moment. This is not critique. Far from it. Because at the very least in that alternate universe I won’t die alone, without a son or daughter by my side (in the old folks home they’ll inevitably stash me in… the irony/betrayal!) as my heart stops and the electricity in my brain squelches with a final pop and static sizzle. One more spoiled, scarcely sentient, carbon blob (just like in this universe!) returning to less complicated and far less dangerous base materials, no longer able to wield exponential influence over an ecosystem that if given a democratic voice, would surely rise up and vote to annihilate him in not just an act of preservation for the whole, but also in pity for the spittle tossing, constantly consuming, bag of judgmental meat and slop that he is.

But at least I won’t die alone in the zip off cargo pants universe. So I got that goin’ for me. Which is nice. Who needs a Capri Sun??

The 50% off 1 regular priced item code and pin DAFFODIL & 2645 expires tomorrow, 4/3/19. Free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.