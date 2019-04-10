10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Suedey Bombers, Goodfellow Tech Chinos, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Huge potential here. And the fabric blend is promising: 52% Cotton, 44% Nylon, 4% Spandex. If they woulda been 100% poly, I would have raised an eyebrow. But a cotton blend could end up leading to something that’s sorta like the BR Core Temp, for much less. Slim Fit. Efforting an in person. Available in Gray, Black, Blue, and the Green shade shown above.

Two ways to tone down the sugar in your summer cocktails. Get off the high fructose corn syrup saddled crap tonic, and try Q instead. It’s half as sweet, and uses carefully selected botanicals. Good enough to drink on its own. Brokers? Brokers is cheap. And it’s damn good. Meanwhile, if you want to sip on something flavorful but a bit more slow paced on the alcohol, try a Campari and Soda. Campari is an Italian bitter liquer that’s about half as boozy as most 40% ABV liquors. And soda water? No sugar there. If you’re really pacing yourself, have mostly soda on ice, throw an orange rind in there, and top with a little Campari.

From BR’s Factory outlet line, but still available on the web. Has dropped to as low as $50 with sales. From reader Gregory W.: Just picked this jacket up and it’s a winner. It’s not too light and not too heavy, definitely one of those in-betweener jackets. The vegan suede looks as real as you can get along with being machine washable.

A smart man once told me that overhead lights are highly overrated. And he’s right. And now that the sun is staying out later, and there’s more dusk, having some solid, transitional, accent lighting is coming in awfully handy. The lamp is just the lamp. No bulbs. But it does come with a dimmer switch (a must). And for the bulbs, you get four warm, not excruciatingly bright, LED Edison Bulbs in the pack suggested.

A preview of one of the highlights from this years Polopalooza. SIZE DOWN. Strongly consider sizing down. A couple years ago, a medium fit my then 175 lb frame just fine. Now? I’m closer to 200lbs. And a medium, which is the size shown above? Fits my 200lb frame just fine. Go figure. Drops to $19.90 during sales.

Pint sized dyn-o-mite. A really nifty little pen. Got one of these for myself during one of the previous drops, and I love it. Compact size but a nice bit of weight to it. Writes like a dream and feels great in the hand. PLUS, the end is threaded, as is the inside of the cap, so it “posts” when you’re using the thing, and thus, the cap won’t go rolling about all over your desk, tray table, etc. On sale at Massdrop, so, final sale.

The spring sale might be over, but these are still hanging out in the sale section at half off. Kinda surprised that these got a 50% cut. Leather band here, while most of these usually come with a NATO strap (which is plenty easy to source on your own if that’s more your thing).

Cheapish warm-up pants that don’t FEEL cheap. Super flexible, well ventilated, and to the touch they feel like performance gear, and NOT a garbage bag. Plus zipper pockets help keep your keys and wallet from sliding out if you burst into a wind sprint, or, take a seat on a toilet (and then burst into a “wind sprint”). Some of you might call these “joggers”. I’d argue they’re more warm up pants, thanks to the extremely convenient zipper at the ankle, which unlike joggers, means you can actually get the damn things on and off with ease. Plus, they aren’t made of crappy cotton terry material. Quite the opposite. Joggers look like you stole your Ma’s Saturday night Haagen Daaz + Shiraz (trademark pending for a Hallmark channel week-long sponsor) lounge-wear. These look like superhero pants.

A warmer weather, spicier take on chicken and vegetables. And you can do it all in one cast iron pan too. The richness of the chicken thighs goes awfully well with the cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. If you’re not used to using Marcona almonds, they might take a little while to find at a specialty grocery store (or, Whole Foods if you have one in your area), and please for the love of all things good and holy, use rainbow or regular carrots. Not lifeless, flavorless, baby carrots. Make it once and you’ll find yourself keeping cumin and coriander in the house so you can make it time and time again.

A pair of sunglasses that’ll look just as good with a sportcoat and chinos, as it would with a pair of running shoes and a tech shirt and shorts combo. Plus they’re built to wear while active too. Lightweight but durable. Traction pads on the nose bridge. Polarized lenses. Colorway shown above is an exclusive to Huckberry.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.