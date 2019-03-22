The Weekly Reset: Spring is here and we are ready!

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This week’s Reset features some recommendations inspired by the season that has finally arrived. With apologies to those who are still feeling Winter’s tentacles, and with sympathy for those dealing with some truly frightening flooding.

WALKABOUT: Get outside. Refresh from Winter. Walk!

So here we are, collectively shoving Winter through the exit, some of us more aggressively than others. It’s that time of the year where I live for the return of the sun. Windows and doors open, fresh air an infusion of promise and stating over. It is also one of the best times of the year to get out and walk. Whether you listen to music or pay attention to the sounds that surround you, getting out and walking is a great way to see all the new things spring to life, but it is really good for you. The combination of being outside in the sun and walking is good for your mood and this is no small thing. The best part of doing it this time of the year is seeing how wildlife is reacting to the season and to watch them doing what they do. It’s just a mood enhancer of the highest order.

Yep. I’m still passing along one pot meals. Or in this case, one pan. This baked cod and asparagus meal is light like the season just begun. Asparagus is one of Spring’s most welcomed treats and along with the cherry tomatoes the two provide a tasty addition to the lightly seasoned cod. This is a quick and easy dinner that is perfect for weeknights.

Orville Peck, you may notice, wears a mask. This should in no way determine whether you give him a listen or not. If I were asked to describe in a sentence, what Peck’s album PONY reminds me of it would be this: Think Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak with Americana arrangements with the spirit of David Lynch hovering nearby. That would be it. I might have mentioned a Lana Del Rey referee in the past, but that really only applies to the retro sound from both. The songs are as sparse at the Western landscapes they bring to mind. The songs tell stories populated by characters from America’s edges. I believe this might be the soundtrack to my summer.

I thought I liked Octopuses before I read this book. I was so very wrong. This is one of the most interesting and enjoyable books I’ve ever read. It is a nonfiction offering on one of nature’s most interesting beasties. Montgomery can be a a bit twee in places, but the stories she shares about these incredible cephalopods are wondrous. These animals are clever and smart and they should change the way you think about them. She does a great job of bringing the science of the species to readers in an engaging manner. I don’t know how many times I have gifted a copy of this to friends.

I get the impression that people either love Wes Anderson’s movies or they hate them. I haven’t encountered an in-betweener yet. So there is a chance you have already decided whether to read on or move on. I understand. Mostly. Isle Of Dogs is a wonder. The story unfolds with the usual wit and humor of all of his movies. The cast is a who’s who of Anderson favorites and they bring so much personality to each dog and character they inhabit. I watched this movie twice over the course of a weekend because I wanted to make sure and catch as much of the details as I could. This is currently streaming on HBO Now.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal. He is not a fan of pudding but he’s looking forward to this.