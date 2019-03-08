The Weekend Reset: Binge, Eat, Drink, and Repeat.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Warning. This trailer begins with the words “let’s f*ck this party in the mouth.” This gives you an idea what kind of attitude this character has right from the start. I have only seen Natasha Lyonne in a couple of movies and I’ve liked her in everything I’ve seen. This is her show. Not only does she star in it and help create it, she writes and produces it (alongside Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler). The nature of the show (it moves quickly with each episode running about 23 minutes) pulls you in with the first episode and cements your interest by the third. There is a lot of smoking and drugs. Also adult humor. I may have learned one or two things I’m not sure I needed to know. But this I do know: it makes me want to live near people who have conversations like this. It’s smart and funny and it takes what is now a familiar plot feature (repeating the same day over and over and over) and makes it all new again.

That is not meant to suggest it is here, yet. Mostly. But it’s never too early to start thinking about meals that go beyond seasonal one-pot comfort food. This weekend consider making Coconut Seasoned Prawns (this is where I was going to write “SPRING IT ON!” but decided against that. You’re welcome). Yes, there are more ingredients in this dish than our winter warming one-pot dishes. No, it is not a big deal. Yes, a couple of the ingredients listed are in metric. That should not be a deal-breaker considering the internet can help you with this. I’d serve this on Jasmine rice and consider mixing up something spring-like and delicious to serve with it. Like, perhaps, this…

A perfect welcome for the season to be. This was a favorite of Hemingway and if we know anything about him it’s that he was a man’s man. So, yeah. Papa’s favorite poison indeed. Simple, classic and delicious.

This is a story made for the podcast format. I’m really happy to discover this because I followed this story a little bit when it was all happening. Not that you need to know anything about this story before you listen. Ambition, power, technology and the lure of health care profiteering all combine for one of the biggest business blunders in recent history. This will make you feel infinitely better about so many decisions you have made in your life.

If you are a fan of mysteries and thrillers, you can thank Agatha Christie. She set the standard for what we enjoy today. Her impact on popular culture remains impressive. Barnes And Noble calls The Murder of Roger Ackroyd one of the “25 books you should probably have read already.” They draw direct connections between Christie’s work and contemporary best sellers like Gone Girl and credit her with the introduction of the “unreliable narrator.” I just know that Hercule Poirot is one of literature’s greatest characters and any chance to read him in action is always a good thing.

