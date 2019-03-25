The Dappered Space: Spring Styled Home Picks

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

It’s here fellas. Well, if you live in the northern hemisphere, it’s here. I’m talking about that sun-shiney, bird-chirpping, verdant time of year we call spring. It’s a time of year where style is still in flux, as temperatures can shift dramatically from day to night, and old man winter might still make an appearance or two.

Spring typically brings an urge to change things up. Because it’s a time of new starts and growth, you might be feeling the desire to change a few things up around your space. Here are a few suggestions from around the internets that are affordable and easy ways to make a change.

The reclaimed wood trend seems to still be going strong. And now, you can get the look without actually attaching a ton of boards to a wall. Handy peel & stick wallpaper, that supposedly won’t damage walls, and doesn’t require messing with glue to hang. Can very quickly change the look of a room.

You can create a cool corner look with a planter set like this. Or you can break them up and spread them around your space. Get some green in them (real or fake), and use them to add some character to a bland space in your home.

If metal accents are your thing, then this table should be right up your alley. The open space underneath is perfect for storage. If you prefer an uncluttered look, place a few canvas bins underneath to hold everything.

Bring a springtime garden inside with this handy growing system from Click & Grow. Easily snip herbs for salads, homemade dressings, and adding deeper flavor to your favorite cooked meals. Sold via Huckberry.

Bright and airy, a bed set like this will brighten up a bedroom, and at a very affordable price.

This sturdy stool can double as open storage. Or, if you have a small pet, I bet they’d be more than happy to take up residence in the hollowed out portion. Just place something soft in the bottom, and you’ll have a cozy cat pad.

A friend of mine has one of these in her bathroom, and I’ve always thought it was a clever way to display tissue. You can find it in a lot of colors.

For a quick injection of color, try a headboard. It also creates some texture on the wall. This headboard is really affordable, and can be easily swapped out should your tastes change.

Avoid the surprise of burnt or under-cooked meat due to inadequate lighting while cooking outdoors. For any nighttime barbecues after the sun has set, these little guys will come in handy. Their magnetic base will stick right onto the metal neck of the grilling spatula or tongs you just happen to be using to cook.

You may have noticed that subway tile is having a moment. And why not? The clean classic lines fit into multiple decorative avenues. And companies are trying to make it easy for everyone to get in on the action with peel & stick options. I can only imagine the lifetime on these things is much shorter than professionally laid tile, but if you have a smaller space you’re looking to spruce up, this could be the ticket.

Kind of a cool look for a masculine leaning space. The round wire frame is reminiscent of a vintage electric fan.

This is perfect for a small space if you don’t have quite enough room for a side table on the floor. Easy enough fix, just hang it from a wall. Made in New Jersey, and sold through Uncommon Goods. Something that the DIY-er could almost certainly easily bang out.

Mirrors are an excellent way to make a room lighter, and also make it look bigger. This particular mirror is labeled industrial, but it also has a bit of prairie style (think Frank Lloyd Wright) going for it.

Not the cheapest armchair, but this made in the USA chair is easy assembly (no tools required), and has a hidden USB port to charge your devices. Ships free via Huckberry.

Another item great for a home where space is at a premium. Or even for the guy who just isn’t a fan of clutter, and prefers a minimalist look.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.