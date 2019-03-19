Style Scenario: Watching your Bracket get Busted

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s that time of the year again, when 64 teams of under-compensated young adults gather together for a large shooty hoops tournament in an effort to turn their training, practice, and sweat equity into a windfall of cash and glory for, I dunno, not them, without getting paid.

*Climbs down off high horse*

For a lot of us, our alma maters are garbage at basketball, so we have no horse in this race. Still, the annual shooty hoops extravaganza is an opportunity to engage in some friendly wagers with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a nice beverage out at the local watering hole while watching the chaos unfold. But, just because your bracket can turn sloppy fast doesn’t mean your outfit should. Below are picks for supporting your team and looking good, all while your chances of winning the office pool look bad.

The Alma Mater Crew: Champion Reverse Weave Team Gear Crewneck Sweatshirt – $55. Look, team gear is outlandishly overpriced and can get gaudy. Opt for something timeless, like this basic crewneck sweatshirt, or a team-issue track jacket/quarter-zip. I love this top from Champion, a legendary and recently revitalized athletic brand with a non-billowy classic cut. Comfortable, basic, with a dash of school spirit and brand call-out on the cuff. Champion now only sells these in a standard grey, but check some of your school’s dedicated team apparel companies for more color options (as shown in the image at the top of this post). Bonus points if your alma mater stinks and you’re STILL repping them at the bar. Because it’s all more than just a little absurd, no?

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos in “Congos” – $70.40 w/ ECLIPSE20 ($88) . Not a bad, affordable option for guys with quads and calves that might actually provide them with the hops to dunk (or, at least touch the rim… maybe… on a good day). 99% cotton and 1% elastane, but the blend does feel much more comfortable than you’d expect. Extra room for bootyliciousness and thunder-thighs.

The Sneakers: Converse Nexus x Nike Zoom Air – $59.99. A real sleeper, I stumbled upon this pair while browsing eBay for a new pair of basketball kicks [baller alert]. Great, modern silhouette for the smart-casual sneaker, while offering serious athletic shoe credentials with full-length Nike Zoom Air cushioning. These took a couple of days to break in the surprisingly-nice leather upper and the midsole cushioning, but once they were, I rarely took them off my feet. Sizing is limited, but these are worth searching for.

The Sunglasses: Ted Baker 55mm Rectangle Sunglasses – $55.97 ($149). The games start early, so if you’re headed to spend the afternoon in the dark seclusion of a sports bar with pals, you’ll need some sun protection for the trip down.

The Watch: Christopher Ward C60 Pro Trident 600 in Blue – $755. You can go a number of ways here. Full-on athletic with a big honkin’ Casio, or super casual with a Seiko 5. For an elevated take, I went with the Christopher Ward. Dive watches produce a sporty, yet refined look that translates well at the bar in this outfit, to the boardroom in a suit. A true all-situation timepiece. For a cheaper option, but still great bang for the buck, check out the Seiko 007 in the Dappered Essentials Shop.

The Socks: Fanatics For Bare Feet Team Socks – $13.99. We’re cheering on a bunch of teenagers and very young adults while they play basketball. It’s ok to get a little wild here with your socks. Sporting events are a perfect opportunity to have fun with the socks, and show a little extra pride.

The Belt: Gallery Seven Woven Elastic Braided Belt – $11.52. Dan from accounting ordered another pitcher (of course you’re prepared and have a cab company on speed dial) and another batch of fries for the table. Now’s a good time for a belt that can forgive a little.

The Bracket Updating Tool: Red Sharpie 12-Pack – $6.55. The kids probably do this on their phones now, no? But it’s so much more satisfying to scribble out your frustrations all over your sheet when it goes up in smoke.

The Entry Fee/Cash. Don’t be the deadbeat that doesn’t pay up, still turns a sheet in, and the pool organizer has to track you down at the end for your fee because you were out before the end of the first weekend. Pay before the games tip off.