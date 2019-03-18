Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, $24 Sweater Polos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Brooks Brothers Clearance prices = Good. Brooks Brothers Clearance prices AND an additional 25% off promo? Even better. And yes, there’s much more in their clearance section than just sportcoats. But their sportcoats are quite nice, especially when on clearance and an extra 25% off. They’re a best bang for the buck item even.

No code needed here, and it sure feels like their sale section has had a fresh infusion of new, post friends-and-family-sale, stock. Card-members should be able to take an additional 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD.

Last day for this. Hacking, handwinding, 200m water resistant, and at a price that currently can’t be beat by Amazon or other 3rd party sites. Final sale though. And since it’s Massdrop, it won’t ship until April 9th. Full review can be found here.

Looks like a few more new options have rolled into the Suitsupply new spring arrivals area. In the market for a well made but lightly constructed, gray linen sportcoat? Lucky you. Also, that cotton breton stripe sweater (with shoulder buttons no less) should look good in all kinds of situations.

Also worth a mention…