Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, $24 Sweater Polos, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Made in Italy Brooks Bros Wool/Cotton Knit Sportcoat – $261.75 ($698) shown at top of post
- Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
- Regent Fit Navy Plaid Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Regent Fit Linen Sportcoat – $201.60 ($448)
- Regent Fit Linen Knit Sport Coat – $224.25 ($598)
- Made in Italy Shetland Wool Bomber Jacket – $224.10 ($498)
Brooks Brothers Clearance prices = Good. Brooks Brothers Clearance prices AND an additional 25% off promo? Even better. And yes, there’s much more in their clearance section than just sportcoats. But their sportcoats are quite nice, especially when on clearance and an extra 25% off. They’re a best bang for the buck item even.
#2. Banana Republic: Extra 40% off Sale Styles
- Supima Cotton Sweater Polo – $23.99 ($64.50)
- Rapid Movement Shirt Jacket – $47.99 ($89.50)
- Airspun Sweater Hoodie – $119.99 ($229)
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket – $107.99 ($298)
- Leather 15″ Laptop Sleeve – $40.79 ($89.50)
- Heathered Large Tote Bag – $31.79 ($59.50)
- Billi Buckle Boot – $83.99 ($188)
No code needed here, and it sure feels like their sale section has had a fresh infusion of new, post friends-and-family-sale, stock. Card-members should be able to take an additional 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD.
#3. Massdrop: Orient Ray II – $129.99 FINAL
Last day for this. Hacking, handwinding, 200m water resistant, and at a price that currently can’t be beat by Amazon or other 3rd party sites. Final sale though. And since it’s Massdrop, it won’t ship until April 9th. Full review can be found here.
BONUS Suitsupply: Even More New Arrivals
- Havana Fit Light Grey Linen Jacket – $399
- Cotton Navy Breton Stripe Crew – $79
- Havana Fit Dark Grey Wool Silk Linen Jacket – $499
Looks like a few more new options have rolled into the Suitsupply new spring arrivals area. In the market for a well made but lightly constructed, gray linen sportcoat? Lucky you. Also, that cotton breton stripe sweater (with shoulder buttons no less) should look good in all kinds of situations.
Also worth a mention…
- Huckberry: The blue Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker is down to $154.
- Gustin: Their made in Italy Sneakers are back in white (with green heel accent) as well as CXL (burgundy) #8.
- GAP: Their 40% off exclusion free code FRIEND and extra 10% off code YOURS expire today.
- Old Navy: 40% off (exclusions apply).