5 Favorites – Dappered Contributor Jason P.

Sure it’s just stuff. But stuff can make life easier, more enjoyable, etc… Every so often we ask one of our favorite, style-appreciating people to rattle off their five favorite things. Sometimes those things will fit into the realm of “affordable,” and sometimes they won’t. We’re going for the favorites here.

Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.

Coming up with a list of his five favorite things was a tough task. Because he has a lot of favorites. A lot of his daily staples are favorites. But having a “favorite” something that you use on a daily basis is kinda the point, no? These are staples for him. Something to drink, something to wear, something to watch. Selected with a careful eye on both longevity and cost.

Sometimes, I want some warmth in my cup to help me ease into relaxation at the end of a long day, or the rare free weekend afternoon. Tea is my go-to, with a significantly lower amount of caffeine than coffee. I prefer loose leaf, as the flavors are usually richer and more complex, especially so for the two blends above. The Private Stock Green brings me to a cool summer night looking over the ocean, while the Liturgy Black is a rich, creamy blend that comforts the soul.

For years, I wandered in the desert of not-quite-right fitting pants. No longer, my friends. About two years back I discovered these glorious quad-covers, and haven’t looked back. In my experience, the fits are just right and the construction and material quality has not suffered in the slightest since the Wal-Mart acquisition. Colors abound, making these the most versatile- and most loved- pants in my arsenal. Pictured here is the all-but-sold-out “Single Malt” color, but there are plenty of unique options available. And there are plenty of sales. Standard offer is 20% off. Try ECLIPSE20 for 20% off at checkout.

I’m usually late to the party when it comes to streaming series, but I’m glad I finally got on board with this one. Complex layers of storylines combined with well-executed jumps back in time create an atmosphere of desperation and horror, while offering the rare ever-so-slight glimmer of hope. Brilliant score to go along with tense moments, and spot-on casting. I never quite feel comfortable watching this, but that’s the point.

Nothing adds an instant dose of masculinity better than a proper fitting henley, particularly if you’re in good shape. There’s just something about the way the garment falls on an athletic silhouette that gives off a sporting, even badass, vibe. Big fan of the thermal henley from Bonobos, pictured here layered under a shawl collar cardigan. Henleys excel as a layering piece, so the added versatility is much appreciated. For a lightweight variety, look for a wool or wool blend henley.

Gorgeous. Just ordered one of these for myself, and cannot wait for it to arrive. Christopher Ward, through a direct-to-consumer business model, has consistently been able to provide high-end timepieces for value prices. Their Trident line is perhaps the best example, as it includes legit dive watch credentials such as zirconia ceramic bezels, Sellita automatic movements, guilloche dials, SuperLumiNova indexes and hands, marine-grade stainless steel, and 600-meter (holy crap) water resistance. We’re talking specs just about on the level of an Omega Seamaster at sea-bottom prices. Now, back for the first time in years in a beautiful shade of blue, there’s no better time to dive in to a CW timepiece.