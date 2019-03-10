10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Spring Clearance Finds, On Sale Watches, Bold Trousers, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

On sale and just in time for spring & summer. 40mm Timex Scout in blue + your choice of a 20mm FFF button stud, premium leather, made in the USA watch band.

It’s end of season clearance time at Target. And while these are perfect for spring and great for throwing on over a t-shirt or polo and wearing with jeans/chinos + sneakers, these 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester knit sportcoats are still at $50 on the Target website… but that might not be the case in store and on the racks. Huge thanks to contributor Ryan N. for sending along this proof that at least in SOME brick and mortars (but not all, don’t get your hopes up), these knit sportcoats are down to… fifteen bucks!!

IF you’re gonna jump on the camp shirt bandwagon (and that’s a big if), try to keep the print at least somewhat subtle and muted. This option from Banana Republic accomplishes that. Yet it still looks like something reserved for mornings when you’re absurdly hungover, and/or, attempting to facilitate a deal to smuggle of dinosaur embryos off a remote island.

I have become a huge proponent of traditional, button front, merino wool cardigans in the last year or two. So much so that my v-necks and crew-necks just don’t see nearly as much wear as they used to. Why? Because cardigans, as long as you get the right fit, are super convenient. You can take them on and off with ease. No pulling them over your head and getting static-crazy hair. Get one that fits close but not skin tight, in merino wool, and you basically have a piece of performance wear… minus dumb logos and “swish swish” poly sounds. Cold in the morning but warm in the afternoon? Wear a cardigan. Then take it off. Or have it stored at work for when the air conditioning goes full Siberia. Shown above (and at the top of the post) is the Amazon house brand Goodthreads model. Lighter weight but not flimsy. Runs about half a size to a full size big. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195, and it fits but it’s not tight by any stretch.

I honestly don’t know what I just read. But I do know that I really liked it. And I am NOT Mr. High-brow / Esoteric novel man. That is not who I am. But somehow, this novel accomplishes the near impossible. It is high brow, but it’s also extremely accessible (meaning people like me can actually enjoy it). Perhaps it has something to do with The Magic Mountain (hahaha no I didn’t read that… are you nuts?) and Mr. Mendelsund’s status as a first time novelist and his appreciation of The Magic Mountain. Whoa. How Meta. I think. Maybe. Or maybe it’s about the thin line between creativity and bullshit. Or maybe it’s about all of that. Or none of it. I dunno. PANCAKE PANCAKE PANCAKE*

Somewhere, Roy Williams is wearing these. Daggumit. Now, that said, Bonobos makes a hell of a tech-pant/golf pant. Super well constructed, the fabric breathes and stretches, and it doesn’t look like you’re wearing a pair of nylon windpants from 1992. Also available in an assortment of less loud colors/patterns.

Drops under $75 the next time they run a 30% off or more site-wide code (not just full price items). Lands’ End cashmere is hugely underrated. It’s the real deal. And a striped sweater like this one, especially the light gray option, can be a year-round go-to. Wear it with everything from chinos to shorts in the heat, and then jeans when it cools off.

A basic shirt that’s anything but a basic, solid button down. But it doesn’t try too hard either. “Coffee bean” print is subtle but interesting. Light blue color is perfect for the warm weather ahead. Available in classic, slim, tall, and even an “untucked” length.

Boat shoe season is almost upon us. A different, super-lightweight take here on the classic boat shoe. Oxford cloth uppers. So if you’re super hard on shoes? Might want to take a pass. Random, somewhat related fun fact from Bruce Springsteen’s Memoir: Preps used to be called Rah-Rahs. Seems appropriate.

Many of us are starting to pack away the heavier, fall/winter appropriate clothes in favor of our lighter spring/summer stuff. And it’s a perfect time to take a good strong look at your closet. Did you go the entire span of cold-weather months NOT wearing something this year? That’s a good signal that it’s time to donate or sell that particular item(s). Head here for our three part series on organizing your closet. Even if you just hit step one (clearing clutter) you’ll be ahead of the game.

*Read the book and you’ll get it.

