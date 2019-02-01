The Weekend Reset: Sweatin’ to the oldies and why the Scots have the best accents.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You probably never thought much about what Queen’s “We Will Rock You” had in common with Metallica, or The Temptations or The Jackson 5? Luckily, this guy did.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A piece that makes you look at the business of death in a different way. Sometimes it seems as if we aren’t that different from the ancient Egyptians, at least when it comes to burial practices. You can read the article over here. As for me, I see myself volunteering for one of these.

Our gym clothes stink because we stink and it is all about our sweat. There are two kinds of sweat in this world. This is where the story begins.

LAUGH: This is why we need sub-titles. And tissues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unfortunately. There are no sub-titles. As a proud Scot, this makes me heart swell. Keep the heid!

I heartily endorse this article. Not just because I’m always interested in the origins of words and linguistics. I endorse this as an avid and proud person who swears. A lot. Studies exist which suggest that people who swear are smarter than those who don’t. Do I have that link handy at the moment? I do not. So @#$% right off. Or, better yet, come up with your own. Also, there’s this. And also, this.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal.