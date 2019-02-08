The Weekend Reset: Strange tales, Seattle sounds and pickleball.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

PICKLEBALL. Yes, pickleball. I have it on excellent authority (hey boss!) that this game is a blast. I feel a bit out of touch not having heard about it before now. I guess I wasn’t running in the right circles. But this totally has my name on it. I like the amalgamation of other net sports. As with most games, you’ve got some rules to learn. While Coach Mark does a fine job of explaining the game, he could stand to be a little more exciting. Nonetheless, you get a good idea of how it all works. Here’s to a summer of fun.

When I was a kid, I hated having to take naps. I just wasn’t having it. I was always straight-up frustrated when the day care lady made us lie down for an hour so she could watch her “stories.” At some point (most likely college) my attitude was, as they say, adjusted. I love naps. Happily, they are good for us for a number of reasons, from the “oh that’s pretty cool” to “yes, please and thank you.” All of this should wipe away any lingering guilt you might have about napping. Now, if I could just figure out how to fall asleep in minutes so I can get the benefit of “power naps.” Also, I have never in my life been able to take a nap that lasted only fifteen minutes.

…one ginormous plot twist. I keep thinking I should give you all a heads up about some of the content but while this is satire that bites, we are all adults.

Dr. Oliver Sacks became something of a celebrity when this collection was originally published. This was quite the feat considering that The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat And Other Clinical Tales discusses cases about people who suffered from severe neurological disorders “with fantastic perceptual and intellectual aberrations.” The reason that this book became a best seller is due to Sacks’ ability to share these complex stories in a relatable manner. Fascinating stuff. I’ve read it a couple of times.

LISTEN: 25 years on, the Singles soundtrack still satisfies.

Here’s where I do my full disclosure thing and share that I was smack in the middle of this remarkable era of Seattle’s music scene. I was promoting records for Virgin Records. The company had just signed Smashing Pumpkins (who appear on the soundtrack). I had many friends who found themselves in the midst of all of this. I even had a friend who ended up in the movie. I am no casual observer. None of that matters. This is just a great cross section of rock from a specific time and place. The 25th Anniversary re-issue (here is a good overview of it) is the best way to revisit this album as the bonus material is stellar. Flannel not required.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently chasing his spirit animal.