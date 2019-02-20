Steal Alert: Half off Brooks Brothers Sportcoats PLUS an additional 15% off

Big thanks to Adam T. for the tip on this one. Huge fan of Brooks Brothers sportcoats. Regent fits are kinda like Spier’s contemporary fits, while their Milano fits are a true slim. Great fabrics, good construction, and timeless lapels and styles. While most are cut and sewn in the ambiguous land of “imported,” they’re well put together, the fits aren’t overly trendy (and precise thanks to 38/40/42/etc chest sizing), and they often use Italian wools, linen, and wool blends for their makeup. Plus, despite the big discounts, they aren’t final sale and you can return them if they don’t work out. A few quick picks to get you started:

A basic, but an extremely well done basic. Available in blue, grey, or brown (shown at the top of the post at right.) Don’t forget to use that BC1818 extra 15% off code at checkout to get the price shown above.

Still basic, but not as basic. Herringbone pattern to the Italian wool this time. YO SLIM! You there. No, not you. Just because you like to wear stuff that says slim fit doesn’t mean your body type is slim. The guy next to you. Yeah you. The truly slim dude. If a Regent is gonna be too bulky? Try the Milano. Those should work.

What can Brown do for you? A lot apparently. UK sourced tweed this time. “BrooksTweed is a unique blend of Scotland’s soft Shetland and rugged cheviot wools.” Well all right then. Great looking pattern to it too.

Back to Italian wool this time. Lambswool to be exact. Looks a little more wintery/fuzzy, but there’s plenty of time left in the season to wear it.

A little off the beaten path here. Supersoft construction and made from knit linen (not a bad band name). Gonna feel a bit more like a summery linen sweater than a true sportcoat.

And that’s just a few picks. As of post time, the 15% off code BC1818 is stacking with this deal at checkout. I don’t have any clue when that code is set to expire. Half off deal expires on Monday 2/25.

That’s all. Carry on.