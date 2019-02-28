New Spier for Spring, Carmina Oxfords, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Half canvas, butterfly lined, lightweight sportcoats for spring and summer. Not on sale, but seriously not bad for just under $300. Fabrics are from the famed Bottoli mill.

One of the more popular men’s style drops on Massdrop. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. It’s Massdrop, so it’s final sale, but, picking up something similar direct through Carmina is gonna run you $450 ($500 if you include the beechwood shoe trees, which, each pair purchased through Massdrop comes with). So the savings are tangible. You’ll be asked at checkout for your size and color (black or brown) preference.

Some kinda fun stuff in here if you play your cards right. Sure, that “minus-the-leather” jacket = faux leather, but so what? And the signature stretch polos are fantastic. And now they’re making them in a retro geo print? Excellent. They look both retro and modern at the same time. More 21st century Bing Crosby. Less That 70’s Show (which is an all time sitcom).

Massimo Dutti is to Zara as Banana Republic is to GAP (or, Old Navy). Upgraded quality and… well, that comes with higher prices. Unlike any brand from GAP inc., Massimo Dutti just doesn’t run sales that often. Like, hardly at all. So their “mid-season sale” like this is something.

And by a few, I mean the three shown above. At least that’s what I could find from our picks in terms of further markdowns. Some stuff is back to full price, some stuff is sold out, most is about where it was during the sale. But not the picks above. Those have been marked down further.

Also worth a mention: