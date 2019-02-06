Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Spier & Mackay Button Down Shirts – $55 (or $45 per if you buy three)

Not all button down collar dress shirts are the same. If you get something like this? With a substantial collar and a bit of roll where it bows down to the button? Then they can actually look pretty… dare I say, “cool”? Dashing? It’s a huge difference between something like this and some dinky dollar with points that are smashed flat to the collar to save costs. Not a bad price here either. Especially if you buy in bulk. Available in Contemporary, Slim, or Extra Slim fits.

The latest from Todd Snyder and Timex. Yes it’s Quartz. Fingers crossed it doesn’t have that loud Timex “tick” some Timex movements seem to be saddled with, and so many of you fellas can’t stand. And also, here’s to hoping it’s up for codes and promos in the future. Seems like most Timex + Todd Snyder collaborations do go on sale at some point or another. 37mm, so very much a classically sized watch.

Oh my. 90% wool and 10% cashmere from the Italian mill Carlo Barbera. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Suitsupply.

Spendy, but purposefully built with “Grand.OS” technology that specifically helps deliver arch support. Arch support. In a retro styled sneaker. Imagine that. I don’t understand those who swear that Nike Killshots are super comfortable and supportive. They’re flat and while not cement stiff, they ain’t anything special. Hardly. I feel like your minds have been poisoned by the hype. Anywho, these hopefully (better? for the price?) will deliver more support and comfort. But I gotta say… they’re starting to look a LITTLE like the American Eagle athleisure kicks I had back in the late 90s. Shades of Bowling Shoes. You’re entering a world of pain.

Is your new year’s resolution to get into better shape starting to fade? Here’s a hell of a carrot to chase. That would make for one hell of a gym bag. Has that slightly unusual, but classic, top loading design. Great for getting your athletic to and from your chosen location to sweat buckets. So set a goal, chase it, & reward yourself with this. And stay tuned for an upcoming article on the best looking (and functional) gym gear. Also available in a dark brown.

A much, much more affordable alternative to J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes chore jacket (even though the J. Crew option is more of a blazer/sportcoat with lapels, and this is more a jacket style). 96% cotton / 4% stretch here. So, should be noticeably flexible. Also available in Khaki or Olive.

