Monday Sales Tripod – Glycine Diver is Back, Huckberry Spring Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds back for a “limited time”
- Dalton Wingtip Boots Factory 2nds – $225 ($445)
- Fifth Avenue Factory 2nds – $225 ($445)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots Factory 2nds – $225 ($495)
- Park Ave. Factory 2nds – $249 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Factory 2nds – $249 ($395)
I honestly don’t understand this new strategy by Allen Edmonds to limit the accessibility to their factory 2nds stock on their website. But, well, you can get em’ now… for now. But this isn’t without risk. Restocking fees are still a steep $25, and if you believe the reviews on the site, 2nds quality has gotten sketchy in the last year or so. What was once minor blemishes can sometimes be minor blemishes, or straight up dumpster fires. It’s hit or miss. So know that there’s risk here.
#2. Massdrop: Glycine Combat Sub Automatic Watch – $379.99 FINAL
These have been gone off Massdrop for quite a while. Look, it’s not a $1500 watch. But it’s a hell of a watch for $380. Swiss made, automatic movement, Sapphire Crystal, 200m water resistance, etc. Lots of good specs here. Estimated ship date is March 25th. That striped NATO strap model? That’s about as Bond-y as Bond gets, without the Bond price tag. Had one. Sold it. I wish I hadn’t. Lots of 42mm diameter color schemes, unless you drift into the BIG options they’re also offering, which are a honkin’ 48mm.
#3. Huckberry Spring Clearance on Outerwear, Boots, Sweaters, Etc.
- Proof Field Jacket – $86.98 – $121.98 ($175)
- Vetra Wool Chore Coat – $173.98 ($218)
- SeaVees Coronado Chelsea Sneaker – $119.98 ($160)
- Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot – $295.98 ($395)
- Chippewa Huckberry Exclusive 6″ Service Boot – $195.98 ($298)
Lots of late winter clear-out stuff here. Jackets, sweaters, boots, blankets, the whole deal. Prices can vary a bit on an item depending on whether or not it’s offered in more than one color/material (think suede vs leather for shoes) but… there’s still plenty worth a good strong look. Once you get to their homepage, scroll down and you’ll start to see the clearance stuff broken up by category.
BONUS JCF: 50% off Most Everything + Free Ship w/ WINNER
- Short-sleeve Polo Shirt in Slub Cotton – $17
- Cotton Henley Hoodie Sweater – $39.50
- Slim Thompson Blazer in Cotton-Linen – $89
- Flex Chinos in Slim or Straight Fit – $34.95 (not quite half off, but the free shipping helps)
Suiting is excluded (no shock there) and there are a few other odd exclusions (like broken in tees?) but not bad overall. Lots of new spring arrivals too. Deal expires today, 2/25. Don’t forget to use that code WINNER at checkout for free shipping.
Also worth a mention…
- Bespoke Post: They’re running a watch sale for members, and a bunch of Armogans are marked down to the mid $100s.
- Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ CHILL (full picks here)