Monday Sales Tripod – Glycine Diver is Back, Huckberry Spring Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I honestly don’t understand this new strategy by Allen Edmonds to limit the accessibility to their factory 2nds stock on their website. But, well, you can get em’ now… for now. But this isn’t without risk. Restocking fees are still a steep $25, and if you believe the reviews on the site, 2nds quality has gotten sketchy in the last year or so. What was once minor blemishes can sometimes be minor blemishes, or straight up dumpster fires. It’s hit or miss. So know that there’s risk here.

These have been gone off Massdrop for quite a while. Look, it’s not a $1500 watch. But it’s a hell of a watch for $380. Swiss made, automatic movement, Sapphire Crystal, 200m water resistance, etc. Lots of good specs here. Estimated ship date is March 25th. That striped NATO strap model? That’s about as Bond-y as Bond gets, without the Bond price tag. Had one. Sold it. I wish I hadn’t. Lots of 42mm diameter color schemes, unless you drift into the BIG options they’re also offering, which are a honkin’ 48mm.

Lots of late winter clear-out stuff here. Jackets, sweaters, boots, blankets, the whole deal. Prices can vary a bit on an item depending on whether or not it’s offered in more than one color/material (think suede vs leather for shoes) but… there’s still plenty worth a good strong look. Once you get to their homepage, scroll down and you’ll start to see the clearance stuff broken up by category.

Suiting is excluded (no shock there) and there are a few other odd exclusions (like broken in tees?) but not bad overall. Lots of new spring arrivals too. Deal expires today, 2/25. Don’t forget to use that code WINNER at checkout for free shipping.

Also worth a mention…